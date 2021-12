Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Volkswagen’s fractious board came together at the last moment to back its controversial chief executive on Thursday, in exchange for an ironclad commitment to its crisis-stricken Wolfsburg plant in Germany—the symbolic heart of the company’s auto-plant empire—as it faces down a transformation from engines to EVs.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO