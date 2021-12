The Tennessee Titans claimed standout inside linebacker Zach Cunningham on Thursday, one day after he was waived by the Houston Texans. It seemed unlikely the NFL’s leading tackler in 2020 would be available when the Titans had their turn on the waiver wire, where claim priority is based on the inverse order of teams’ win-loss record. But Cunningham was available for the Titans, perhaps due to the size of his contract (four years, $58 million) or the disciplinary issues he had with...

NFL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO