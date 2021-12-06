ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Author of 'Rise In Love', honored with "The National Youth Award"

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): The young author, public speaker, and community enabler Siddharth Roy has been felicitated with 'The National Youth Award' by the Honourable Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur. Usha Sharma, Secretary of Youth Affairs, UN Resident Coordinator, and Deirdre Boyd were also...

