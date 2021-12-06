ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Wecript search engine steps forward to build secured atmanirbhar bharat

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (India), December 6 (ANI/PNN): In the current digital era, the one common threat that every individual is facing is the threat of losing data. The privacy terms have been compromised, and an individual's data is being used for commercial purposes. According to research, 79% of internet users...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge

It is possible to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge, but predictably the setting is buried deep inside the menu system. We help you navigate the labyrinth. The Microsoft Edge web browser serves as the default browser for Windows personal computers. For the most part, Edge fulfills its default role well, and most users are satisfied to use it for general web browsing, except for one glaring problem—Bing is Edge's default search engine.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust

Now that remote work and developer infrastructure-in-the-cloud have become the new normal, securing engineer access to cloud workloads is more challenging than ever. With DevOps and engineering environments increasingly scaling across multitudes of servers, cloud providers, and hybrid architectures, security concerns are a top priority for companies harnessing the power of the cloud. When it comes to securing engineering access to cloud environments such as AWS, GCP and Azure, most enterprises mitigate access risk by using a combination of solutions, each of which has both benefits and limitations.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Try these simple steps to land a Software Engineer job!

The tech business is expanding and will continue to do so in the coming years. The number of available employment has risen dramatically due to the creation of new goods and consulting tech firms. However, getting started in the tech world can be difficult. There are many talks out there...
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

Are Small PPC Search Engines Really Worth The Effort?

The final answer is “Maybe.” Hey…Whadya expect? I’m an attorney! But let me explain further. The correct answer to almost any marketing question is “to test.” That’s the only way you really know the true answer. But we can learn from the results that others have and adapt them to our marketing. When it comes to PPC (pay-per-click) search engines, you know they are not all created equal. Google and Overture dominate the market. The total traffic you get from them will dwarf the total from all other PPC search engines combined. But does that mean that there’s no money in the little guys? Au Contraire. (That’s the fancy French way of saying, “No.” — and I probably missspelllled it. It’s been long time since my high school French class.) Before I give you some suggestions, please realize that your results are going to vary – always. Here’s the most important point of this entire article: Your conversion rate will vary from search engine to search engine. A lot. By as much as 300%. You can run an advertisement on Google and get a 2% conversion ratio of visitors turning into buyers. Then, run the same advertisement on Overture and only see a 1% conversion ratio. Always…always track your promotions and results. They’ll be all over the place in terms of conversion. Does that mean you should stop the ads with the lower conversion ratio? Absolutely not…unless you’re not showing a profit. Aha. Remember, it doesn’t matter that the conversion ratio varies as long as you make a profit! Let’s assume you foolishly have no backend marketing in place so the only money you ever see from a customer is on the one- time sale that has a profit of $30 per sale. And you require at least a $15 profit to you after costs. with a 1% conversion ratio, you can pay 15 cents per click and still make your numbers work. You’ll get less clicks than if you bid higher, but you can still make the numbers work for you. Of course, every PPC campaign you get set up and running profitably can be basically put on autopilot. You don’t have to micro-manage the campaigns. Just let them keep on bringing in buyers. You will generally find that the smaller PPC search engines have lower conversion rates than the big two. But they will also usually have a lower average bid. Just track your clicks and sales so you can adjust your bids to make your numbers work. Even if a specific campaign only results in 1 more profitable sale per month – that’s a sale that can keep coming in month after month after month. Do that for just 50 or 100 keyword and search engine combos… and you’ve got some nice extra moolah rolling in. If you go to http://www.ShawnsNews.net/ListPPC_SE.html you can get an enormous listing of over 600 PPC search engines and read reviews of the top 30 – more or less. You also find that these listings are often somewhat out of date, but it’s a still a good resource. Yours in success, Shawn Casey.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup India#Atmanirbhar Bharat#Government Of India#Data Management#Ani Pnn#Skarn Robotics#Wecript Search Engine#Saas#Automatic#Erp#Crm
martechseries.com

Search Engine Optimization for 2022 is Main Topic of Focus for Online Advantages

Online Advantages Offers a Number of Effective SEO Core Services Including Organic Search, On-Page SEO,Local SEO, Keyword Research and More. Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that search engine optimization (SEO) will be his company’s main focus for 2022. As...
INTERNET
albuquerqueexpress.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat to make India trustworthy global supply chain hub: Shringla

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to make India a trustworthy global supply chain hub, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. Shringla made these makers at the Curtain Raiser Event for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in...
INDIA
securityboulevard.com

6 Steps to Strengthen Your Security Posture

It’s no secret that the need for strong cybersecurity defenses are at an all time high. Cyber attacks, no matter their cause, can be costly. IBM reported that in 2020, the average cost of a data breach was USD 3.86 million globally, and USD 8.64 million in the United States. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks continue to wreak havoc on large companies, small businesses, local government, and educational institutions. These attacks can have harrowing financial effects, but can also do major damage to an organization’s reputation. Of equal importance, think of what could be at stake for your customers if their personal information got into the wrong hands.
TECHNOLOGY
phocuswire.com

Hotel Engine secures $65M for innovation and recruitment

Hotel Engine, a bookings management platform for corporate lodging, has secured $65 million in a Series B round. The investment, which was led by existing investor Telescope Partners with participation from Blackstone, values the company at $1.3 billion. Hotel Engine, which launched in 2015, previously raised $16 million in Series...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
atlantanews.net

Quality Assurance Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, Wipro

The latest research on "Global Quality Assurance Service Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IoT in Warehouse Management Market to See Booming Growth | Cisco Systems, Oracle, VANTIQ

Latest released the research study on Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT in Warehouse Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT in Warehouse Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems, Inc (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),DHL Supply Chain (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States),United Parcel Service (United States),PTC (ThingWorx ) (United States),VANTIQ (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India) .
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Cloud Based Application Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | Salesforce, Oracle, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Based Application Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Based Application Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Based Application. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),Salesforce (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),Google (United States),Workday (United States),Adobe (United States),IBM (United States),Infor (United States),Sage Group (United Kingdom).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Electric Recreational Vehicle Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2027

The latest released Electric Recreational Vehicle market research of 130 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Recreational Vehicle Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Recreational Vehicle Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Spartan Motors, Nissan, Mercedes, FORD, Volkswagen, Winnebagos & Freightliner Custom Chassis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Digital Assurance & Testing Market is Booming Worldwide with Unstoppable CAGR - Atos SE, Capgemini, Micro Focus

Digital Assurance & Testing Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Digital Assurance & Testing industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Digital Assurance & Testing producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Digital Assurance & Testing Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

DevSecOps Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | CA Technologies, IBM, Micro Focus

DevSecOps Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide DevSecOps industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the DevSecOps producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide DevSecOps Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Business Continuity Software Market is Thriving Worldwide | CURA Software, Premier Continuum, Rocket Software

Global Business Continuity Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Business Continuity Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kerridge CS, Stratus, Critchlow, Kuali, Strategic BCP, Quantivate, Plan4Continuity, Rocket Software, INONI, ClearView, Resolver, RecoveryPlanner, Badger, MetricStream, Riskonnect, RiskWare, Premier Continuum, Enablon, BWise, Avalution, CURA Software, Assurance Software & LogicManager.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Law360 launches next-gen news with text-to-speech technology

NEW YORK - LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the launch of Law360's new generation of audio articles to keep legal professionals informed. Using advanced text-to-speech technology, the company's first-to-market pursuit to turn written articles into audio stories for busy legal professionals means subscribers can now listen to written Law360 articles on the go.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Cemetery Management Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026: Axiom, RBS Software, CIMS

Global Cemetery Management Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cemetery Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CemeteryPro, CityView, BS&A Software, CemSites, Pontem Software, RBS Software, CIMS, PlotBox, OpusXenta, TechniServe, Crypt Keeper, Cemetery360, Axiom & LEGACY MARK.
SOFTWARE
ARTnews

NFT Cloud Initiative Aims to Allow Collectors to Own Their Data

Three years ago, Fred Jin and Kenzi Wang had an ambitious idea: What if they created one of the world’s first decentralized data clouds? “It was obvious that a consumer-focused data ecosystem was needed,” Jin said. “We believed that people should own their data and choose which applications to connect that data with.” Currently, major companies like Google and Amazon own the data clouds where the majority of our information is stored. That has become a sore point for NFT collectors, who are increasingly worried about storing these valuable assets on clouds owned by those companies. Launched this past week, Cere Freeport...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
tweaklibrary.com

Search Engine and Homepage Keep Changing? Here’s How to Fix Them

While browsing users encounter a very common problem when the home page or search engine changes without any prior permission. For example, you try browsing through Google but you are redirected to Yahoo or suddenly your homepage is changed. There are several reasons for this sudden change to the homepage...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy