In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens will be making some organizational changes after learning that Scott Mellanby has resigned from his position as Assistant GM. Meanwhile, there’s a potentially serious situation coming out of the Ottawa Senators versus Los Angeles Kings game where Brady Tkachuk is claiming Brendan Lemieux bit him during a scrum. Is Matthew Tkachuk ready to commit long-term to the Calgary Flames? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks finally ready to pull the trigger on a change and is it the head coach that goes first?

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO