Sherrie Haynie, Director of US Professional Services for The Myers-Briggs Company, leads Practitioner Development and Consulting Services. Many organizations are reporting a "turnover tsunami" with employees — many of whom may be described as "high value" — leaving their jobs en masse for what they hope are greener pastures. To provide some perspective on the magnitude of this trend, in a normal year, average turnover rates are usually below 20%. However, according to a new survey from the Achievers Workforce Institute (registration required), more than 50% of respondents reported that they planned to look for new employment in 2021.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO