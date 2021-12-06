ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Waitsburg road work shut down for winter season

By Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Monday, Dec. 6, the Middle Waitsburg...

www.union-bulletin.com

WHIZ

Maple Avenue Road Work

On Tuesday December 14, 2021 crews with the City of Zanesville will be repairing the roadway damage caused by the water main break in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue. The south bound lanes of Maple Avenue will be closed north of Harding Road. The south bound traffic will be redirected and will utilize the center lane. North bound lanes will remain open.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wfxrtv.com

Forest Service prepares for winter by closing down seasonal roads, limit services

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is preparing for the winter season. The department has decided to close or reduce services at some campgrounds. Some campgrounds will be open, but with limited services meaning no camp hosts, no trash pick-up, no water, no electricity, and/or no restrooms available.
FOREST, VA
KHQ Right Now

Winter conditions shut down eastbound I-90 west of Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Driving conditions are poor on Snoqualmie Pass Thursday as compounded snow, slush and ice has forced eastbound traffic to stop near North Bend. Washington State Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are blocked by unchained vehicles and spun-out semi-trucks. They are urging all travelers to put chains on vehicles without four-wheel drive.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
wklw.com

Road Work in Johnson Co

The Johnson Co Fiscal Court would like to advise residents that the County Road Department and its Contractors plan to perform work in the following locations, weather permitting, on Wednesday, December 8th. * Culvert Replacements on Left Fork Daniels Creek. * Ditch cleaning on Gray Mare and Franks Creek. *...
Morganton News Herald

Water main break shuts down part of Carbon City Road

Part of Carbon City Road was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a water main break. A water break started around 1:50 p.m., said Lt. W. Lackey with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The break happened in front of Carbon City Body Shop, just west of Carbon City Road’s intersection with Jamestown Road and Independence Boulevard.
MORGANTON, NC
9&10 News

MDOT, Road Commissions Working Around The Clock To Clean Up Roads From Winter Storm

Winter is in full swing in northern Michigan, which means slippery roads for drivers. “If we’re predicting an ice storm, freezing rain, something like that, we might send our direct forces out ahead of the storm to salt the roadways,” said James Lake, MDOT North Region Communications Representative. “If it’s something like we had the last couple of days where mostly light and fluffy snow, at least at first we send them out to plow once that’s begun.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
CBS Denver

South Gap Project Nearly Complete, Paving And Striping Scheduled For Next Spring

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling between Denver and Colorado Springs on Interstate 25 have a smoother ride thanks to the South Gap Project. Construction on the project is nearly complete. (credit: CBS) All lanes opened to traffic at 8 a.m. Friday in the stretch between Castle Rock and Monument. The express toll lanes are free for a limited time. Last month, CDOT, state leaders and legislators announced the 18-mile-long project was finished ahead of schedule. CDOT, however, says there will be some paving and striping scheduled for the spring and summer near Larkspur. (credit: CBS) Construction of the roughly $419 million project started in September 2018 with the goal to ease congestion and reduce wrecks. Along with new express lanes, drivers will notice widened shoulders, rebuilt bridges, road realignment and wildlife crossings. (credit: CBS) Drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at areas with white dotted lines; and obey posted speed limits. Colorado State Patrol will also be in the area the morning the lanes open.
DENVER, CO
whitemarshtwp.org

Road Resurfacing Work Begins

The Township's 2021 Road Resurfacing program begins on December 9. Streets will be posted before work begins. Please use caution when driving in areas where work is occurring. East 9th Avenue (from Righter Street to Spring Mill Avenue) Righter Street (from E. 12th Avenue to North Lane) Revere Road (from...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bossier City Council votes to shut down crossing on Shed Road

BOSSIER CITY, La. - “You’ve heard the term railroaded?” Foster Campbell, LA Public Service Commissioner asked Tuesday during the Bossier City Council Meeting. “You know what that comes from? That’s what they’re doing here today.”. Campbell’s questions came right before the council voted to shut down the railroad crossing on...
KDRV

'Fire and Ice' program has Oregon's wildland firefighters working winter roads

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the Oregon Department of Forestry's wildland firefighters, summer is showtime and winter is a slow time — but for their comrades at the Oregon Department of Transportation, the seasons are flipped. As a result, the two agencies partner up on a joint staffing program known as "Fire and Ice," sharing staff when they're needed.
OREGON STATE

