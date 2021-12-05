How to Create a Culture of Connection in a Hybrid Work Environment

Frank Armijo is a Vice President at Lockheed Martin where his career has been spent in program operations and business development. He has invested much of his career into fostering team-centered environments. So naturally, with the forced move to remote work for so many, Mr. Armijo and other executives became focused on what it takes to ensure synergy among distributed team members and how to anticipate and meet the needs of employees trying to adjust to these new work conditions.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO