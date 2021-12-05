How to Create a Culture of Connection in a Hybrid Work Environment

Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions at Zebra Technologies. In 2016, transportation adviser Paul Barter made headlines for claiming that, on average, cars are parked 95% of the time. Autonomous vehicles invite a new possibility. Instead of individual car ownership and the infrastructure necessary to support it, like six-lane expressways and parking garages, what if we could simply order a ride whenever we needed it? Self-driving cars would be driving most of the time, but there’d be fewer cars, less emissions and more space to live.
