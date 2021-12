The travel migration is well and truly on. While the country is in dire need of an escape, curating plans to traverse the land Down Under via car, boat plane or foot, an extreme holiday destination has emerged as a serious contender for first-trip fever. Antarctica Flights has just unveiled its 2022/23 journey itinerary, offering trips to the frozen wilderness from all major Australian cities. Sure, it might not be Bali in the Summer, but it beats sweltering in the sun.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO