Chiefs vs. Broncos: Instabreakdown: Defense takes over in big win

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a lot of different ways, it was more of the same for the Chiefs’ offense on Sunday night. A well-orchestrated opening drive —...

www.chatsports.com

Denver Post

Broncos game balls, notable Week 12 quotes following win over Chargers and looking ahead to Week 13 versus Chiefs

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Chargers, 28-13, to improve to 6-5. Surtain’s best performance of his young NFL career again showed why GM George Paton and the Broncos were so amped that the cornerback fell to them at No. 9 in April’s draft. Surtain intercepted passes thrown by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice, first on an underthrown ball in the end zone and then off a deflection that resulted in a 70-yard return for a TD.
fox4kc.com

Chiefs look to continue win streak, Broncos take it personally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an extra week of rest, the Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing to host division rival Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos are coming off a big division win over the Los Angeles Chargers that kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West and look to leave Arrowhead with a victory and top spot.
Washington Post

Chiefs seeking 12th straight win over Broncos on Sunday

DENVER (6-5) at KANSAS CITY (7-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-5; Chiefs 4-7. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 67-55. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 22-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, at Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Broncos beat Chargers...
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Broncos

Entering the season, the Kansas City Chiefs did not look anywhere near the same to what the Denver Broncos do schematically. These two teams are not necessarily carbon copies. Though, Kansas City has had to adjust and begin winning in ways that Denver thrives at. A more powerful offensive line,...
Henry County Daily Herald

Defense carries Chiefs past Broncos for 5th straight win

Patrick Mahomes passed for only 184 yards and no touchdowns Sunday night, but the Kansas City defense maintained its stubborn streak as the Chiefs downed the Denver Broncos 22-9 in breezy Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City (8-4) forced three turnovers, including a 75-yard touchdown return of an interception Daniel Sorensen...
KOLR10 News

Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen shines in Sunday Night Football win over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the beginning of the season, Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen was on the receiving end of criticism in regards to the poor play of the defense. In recent weeks, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit has turned things around and Sorensen had his best performance of the season in primetime […]
iheart.com

Kansas City Chiefs Take Advantage of Broncos Miscues to win 22-9

The Broncos had chances early in the Chiefs game to snap their 11 game losing streak but too many mistakes in the 2nd half sunk Denver's chances as they fell to Kansas City 22-9. Recap of the game is below:. The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to receive...
1350kman.com

Chiefs Gain Win over Broncos, Keep AFC West Edge

The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for the Chiefs, who now lead the Chargers by a game and the Broncos and Raiders by two in their race for a sixth straight AFC West championship. Javonte Williams started in place of the injured Melvin Gordon III and had 102 yards rushing along with a late touchdown catch for the Broncos. They have lost 12 straight to Kansas City.
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos finally be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and take over first place in the AFC West?

The guys give their final predictions for the Broncos-Chiefs game, pick the rest of the AFC West games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs and Broncos players have differing views on Sunday’s big matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 11 consecutive games against the Denver Broncos — a streak that dates back to November of 2015. Placekicker Brandon McManus and defensive tackle Mike Purcell are the only Denver players who have ever experienced a Broncos victory against the Chiefs. But safety Justin Simmons...
Yardbarker

Stock Watch: Which Chiefs Are Trending After Win vs. Broncos?

At 8-4, the Kansas City Chiefs are winners of five games in a row. The team is currently in sole possession of first place in a competitive AFC West and is trying to keep pace with the conference's elite for a top playoff seed. In the team's 22-9 Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, plenty transpired that left several players trending in the right and wrong directions. Let's take a look and dive into the newest edition of Chiefs stock watch.
thedraftnetwork.com

Broncos vs Chiefs SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Broncos are 30-28-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$80 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Denver posted decent ATS marks when playing on the road (16-13, $170) and serving as the betting underdog (22-16, $440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more pedestrian, with the Cowboys going 6-5 overall ($50), 3-2 on the road ($80), and 3-4 versus AFC teams (minus-$140). For the season, Denver has the league's No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.8 points per game. On offense, the Broncos rank 14th in rushing offense (114.7 yards per week), 20th in total offense (338.5 yards per game), 21st in passing offense (223.7 yards per week), and 21st in scoring offense (20.7 points per game).
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ after their Week 12 bye and maintaining the win streak after defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Chiefs’ rookie guard Trey Smith reflects on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cowboys and thoughts on another AFC West rivalry game. Lastly, We check in on Broncos defensive star Bradley Chubb as he discusses his return from injury and strategy to slow down the Chiefs’ offense this Sunday.
