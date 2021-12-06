ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack in the Box to acquire Del Taco for over $450 million

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – U.S. hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box Inc said on Monday it would buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc for $455.3 million, as it looks to expand its customer base and take advantage of the Mexican food chain’s...

Supermarket News

C-store foodservice program Krispy Krunchy Chicken wins private-equity investment

A Louisiana-based Cajun chicken concept designed for convenience stores has won a strategic growth investment from private-equity firm Main Post Partners, the company said Tuesday. Krispy Krunchy Chicken, or KKC, partners with retail operators — mainly convenience stores — to offer a menu of proprietary Cajun-style fried chicken and sides....
Seekingalpha.com

Jack in the Box gains after Deutsche Bank sees growth track through Del Taco

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) tracks higher in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the restaurant stock to a Buy rating from Hold. Analyst Brian Mullern: "While it is a very distant second to Taco Bell, it is second in an attractive QSR category nonetheless; and we note that stand alone TACO has previously communicated to investors a plan to achieve ~5% net unit growth in its Fiscal 2023, which we bring up only to make the point that its strategy is already similar to JACK in this very important way. While the share price reaction today was negative today (down ~4.1% upon close, and more than that earlier in the day), we like this deal for JACK and are supporters of both the financial and strategic decision, and we like the strategic angle in particular."
Greyson F

Popular Store Closes, Restaurant Opening in its Place

A new restaurant will be opening soon.Alex Hanley/Unsplash. For anyone that has ever had the need for fabric, whether for a child’s craft project, for putting together the perfect Halloween costume, or for designing clothes at home, SAS Fabrics at 5320 East Speedway, was a go-to destination here in Tucson. It had far more in stock and a larger variety than any of the national chain fabric stores around town. However, when the pandemic hit, the one-off design needs went by the wayside, and those who regularly used fabric turned to online ordering. All of this resulted in SAS Fabric closing for the pandemic in 2020 and never opening again.
EatThis

One of America's Largest Burger Chains Just Bought This Major Mexican Brand

America's fourth-largest burger chain is joining forces with a popular taco chain in an effort to form a bigger and more powerful fast-food entity. Jack In the Box, which once upon a time owned Qdoba, has announced that it will be purchasing another Mexican fast-casual: Del Taco. The $575 million dollar deal is expected to be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The move will make the Jack-Del Taco empire span some 2,800 locations across 25 states, according to QSR Magazine. It will also make both brands more competitive in their respective categories: Jack In the Box going up against McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, and Del Taco against the likes of Taco Bell and Chipotle.
mashed.com

Jack In The Box Now Owns This Fan-Favorite Taco Restaurant

A few years ago, fast food chain Jack in the Box looked like it had hit serious financial trouble. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the company took itself off the market back in 2019 and had to restructure in order to stay profitable. The brand's strength comes from its diversified menu, which boasts egg rolls, burritos, burgers, bacon cheddar potato wedges, and mozzarella sticks, as well as its eclecticism (via Mental Itch). Thanks to a recent business acquisition, Jack in the Box has not only proven they have pulled themself out of their 2019 financial woes, but that they have taken one step towards consolidating their brand identity.
fox35orlando.com

Jumbo Deal: Jack in the Box to buy Del Taco for $575M

LOS ANGELES - An extra-large combo between two California fast-food giants is in the works with Jack in the Box looking to buy Del Taco. According to an announcement published on Business Wire, Jack in the Box Inc. will purchase Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. for about $575 million. Jack in...
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

