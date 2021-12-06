Jack in the Box to acquire Del Taco for over $450 million

A few years ago, fast food chain Jack in the Box looked like it had hit serious financial trouble. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the company took itself off the market back in 2019 and had to restructure in order to stay profitable. The brand's strength comes from its diversified menu, which boasts egg rolls, burritos, burgers, bacon cheddar potato wedges, and mozzarella sticks, as well as its eclecticism (via Mental Itch). Thanks to a recent business acquisition, Jack in the Box has not only proven they have pulled themself out of their 2019 financial woes, but that they have taken one step towards consolidating their brand identity.
Comments / 0