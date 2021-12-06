ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Mayor to issue private sector employer COVID-19 vaccination mandate – MSNBC interview

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Corrections Officers’ Union Sues Mayor De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The corrections officers‘ union is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City’s vaccine mandate for city workers. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court seeks to stop the city’s vaccination deadline. They’re also calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers who are on leave can return to work and address the severe staffing crisis. The union says officers have been working 60 hours over five consecutive days each week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton group to protest de Blasio’s city-sanctioned drug dens

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

NYC Hospitality Alliance: Mayor De Blasio ‘Grinch’ For Vaccine Mandate That May Keep Tourists With Young Children Away

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was new fallout Tuesday from the city’s new vaccine mandate which goes far beyond any other in the nation. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks everything will work out, but many businesses are concerned about the impact it will have on the holiday tourist season, which is just starting to make a comeback. In fact, demonstrators gathered at night outside the mayor’s house in Park Slope, Brooklyn to protest. Police said there were no arrests or incidents, but tensions were high due to the unpopularity of the mandates, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The sweeping rules pertaining to private businesses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Private Sector#New York City Mayor#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Reuters
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheAtlantaVoice

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the […] The post Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Having Trouble Getting A COVID-19 Booster Appointment? CBS2 Is Here To Point You In Right Direction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people now getting COVID-19 booster shots, some New Yorkers are struggling to book an appointment. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how to find an appointment and what to do once you get one. “I want to get a booster shot, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know where,” said Rick Lopez of Midtown. Lopez is not alone. While vaccine appointments on the New York City website are available, they’re sporadic and mostly in the outer boroughs. “But I have finals going on right now so a little hard to find a time that’s working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Confirmed In New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced that five people in New York state have tested positive for the Omicron variant. “No cause for alarm. We just want to make sure that the public is aware of information when we receive it,” Governor Hochul said. The individuals...
mediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy