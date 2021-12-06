ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConocoPhillips forecasts 2022 capex at $7.2 billion

(Reuters) – ConocoPhillips said on Monday it...

offshore-technology.com

ConocoPhillips to exit Indonesia with $1.36bn asset sale

ConocoPhillips has signed an agreement to divest its interests in Indonesia to the local oil and gas company MedcoEnergi for $1.355bn, a move that will mark its exit from the country. The US-based company said that it will sell its subsidiary that holds a 35% shareholding interest in the Transasia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ecopetrol sees 2022 capex of $4.8B-$5.8B

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) unveils capital spending plans of $4.8B-$5.8B for 2022, in support of expected production of 700K-705K bbl/day of hydrocarbons, representing a ~3% gain over 2021's anticipated output of 680K boe/day. The guidance is part of Ecopetrol's three-year investment plan, which will see $12B-$15B pumped into the company during 2021-23.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

ConocoPhillips announces 2 deals, a $1.36 billion sales of assets and an up to $1.65 purchase

Shares of ConocoPhillips edged up 0.2% in morning trading, after the announced two deals Wednesday related to its Asia-Pacific portfolio of assets, one for the sale of assets for $1.36 billion and the other to increase and investment by up to $1.65 billion. The oil and gas company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns it 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion. The Indonesia assets being sold had produced 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) during the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company also said it is exercising its right to buy up to an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG for up to $1.645 billion from Origin Energy, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. ConocoPhillips stock has shot up 35.2% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 20.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conocophillips#Capex#Reuters#Uttaresh
naturalgasworld.com

ConocoPhillips to boost shareholder returns by 16% in 2022

The major expects a rebound in output next year, partly thanks to the acquisition of Shell's Permian business. ConocoPhillips intends to increase shareholder returns by 16% in 2022 to $7bn, the US oil major announced on December 6. The company is also adding a new variable return of cash, with...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

ConocoPhillips Has A Plan, And You're Missing Out

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an almost $100 billion upstream company, one of the largest pure-play oil companies in the industry. The company has also been one of the most active upstream companies in the industry. Late last year, it made a major Norwegian discovery. It also closed the $13.3 billion Concho Resources acquisition and it is working on a $9.5 billion Permian acquisition from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply

An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration and the U.S. oil and gas sector. In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips CEO warns of 'messy' energy transition

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance criticized climate-minded political leaders for focusing their efforts to lower oil and natural gas supplies instead of lowering demand for fossil fuels. Lance on Tuesday lamented the recent United Nations climate summit COP26, where leaders of 51 countries broadly pledged to curb the use of fossil...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal

The assets include around 225,000 net acres and producing properties located entirely in Texas. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Shell Enterprises LLC’s Delaware basin position for $9.5 billion in cash. After customary closing adjustments, cash paid for the acquisition was approximately $8.6 billion,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cenovus Energy bumps up capex, production guidance for 2022

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) raises its capital spending plans for next year, forecasting capex in the C$2.6B-C$3B range with total production seen at 780K-820K boe/day. FY 2022 capex would be higher than the C$2.3B-$2.7B expected in 2021, and full-year average production would rise ~4% from the 2021 outlook of 750K-790K boe/day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mining.com

Brazilian steelmaker CSN, mining subsidiary CSN Mineracao to raise capex

Brazilian steelmaker CSN and its mining subsidiary CSN Mineracao announced on Wednesday a sharp rise in capital expenditure and targets maintaining low debt ratios next year. CSN will increase consolidated capex next year by 46%, to 4.1 billion reais ($727.80 million). CSN Mineração announced 12 billion reais in capital expenditure from 2022 to 2026 to expand its production capacity.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Broadcom sees first-quarter sales above estimates

(Reuters) -Semiconductor firm Broadcom Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, leaning on a global ramp-up in 5G technology deployment and cloud computing. The company forecast current quarter revenue of about $7.60 billion, compared to analysts’ estimate of $7.25 billion, according to Refinitiv data. As the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders set to approve move to London

ROTTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) shareholders were expected to vote on Friday to approve a plan to get rid of the company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. The company's boards presented the plan in November, arguing that the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

CSN sees big capex boost, leverage below 1x in 2022

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID +1.4%) says it plans a sharp rise in capital spending for next year, guiding for a 46% Y/Y increase to 4.1B reais ($727.8M) from 2.8B reais in 2021. CSN also plans to raise annual capex at its steelmaking operations by 30% to 1.3B reais/year...
INDUSTRY
