Ever wonder how certain rockers came up with their stage names? We’ve picked out the absolute best stage names in rock and metal to explain where they came from. John Osbourne officially became Ozzy when he was in elementary school. As the young boy struggled with dyslexia, his classmates taunted him with the name “Ozzy” as an insult, but the future Black Sabbath vocalist eventually embraced the name and used it to become one of the greatest singers in rock and metal history.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO