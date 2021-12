The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is off to one of their best starts to a season in a long time being winning their first four games after two wins last week over Irondale and West Fargo, N.D. The Pirates have had the week off for practice and getting ready to take on the best team they will see so far, the Orono Spartans are 6-0 on the year after defeating Holy Angels Academy, the #7 ranked team last night 3-1 at home. Orono is ranked #2 after #1 Warroad and Warroad is who the Pirates will play next on Tuesday at home!!! It’s quite a powerful part of Crookston’s schedule as they will finish this weekend playing at Delano against the Tigers! Game time is 7:00 PM at the Morrison Arena in Orono and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM. It will also be on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link located at the top of this page.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO