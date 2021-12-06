ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential...

