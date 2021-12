It was a wild night of wrestling for the Falcons. They hosted a five team meet and competed against Ithaca and the combined teams of Standish/Carrollton/Krammer. The Falcons were able to earn two big victories tonight by defeating both Ithaca 61 to 12 and Standish/Carrollton/Krammer 48 to 36. The wrestler of the night goes to Brigham Smith. Brigham defeated two opponents tonight and remains undefeated for the season. Brigham is doing an amazing job! The quickest pin for the night goes to both Preston Wetherell and Luke Smith. They both pinned their opponents in 35 seconds. Great job boys! The Falcons wrestle at Midland Dow High this Saturday. Come out and support your Falcon wrestlers!

FREELAND, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO