ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Part Four – Creating the Next Belly Racer with SOLIDWORKS

By Mike Sabocheck
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the “Creating a Belly Racer with SOLIDWORKS” blog series. If you need to catch up, you can start with the first one here. Well, summer is over so it’s time to put my blogger’s hat back on and get everyone caught up with the latest Belly Racer developments. I...

blogs.solidworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Exovolar Goes from Concept to Production with SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE Works Solutions

Founder and Lead Mechanical Engineer Guanhao Wu started Exovolar Industries Corp. in 2019 with the aim of augmenting and democratizing human mobility by making flying as simple and safe as walking. Wu used the combination of jet engines, an exoskeleton, and the company’s patented thrust vector nozzle to support and move the human body in the sky. His brainchild leaves the flyer’s hands free to repair offshore wind turbines, paint the side of a Navy ship, or take pictures while leisurely flying through the air, among countless other possibilities.
ECONOMY
KEVN

Kart racers compete in ‘The Gobbler’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After finishing their Thanksgiving dinners and shopping on Black Friday, go-kart racers spent Saturday on the dirt track as part of the first-ever indoor kart championship known as “The Gobbler”. Ben Burns spoke to a few of the racers to see why kart racing is becoming a growing sport in the Black Hills.
MOTORSPORTS
parabolicarc.com

Phase Four Reveals Next Generation RF Thruster Performance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 (Phase Four PR) — Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, announced today that its second generation thruster offers significant performance improvements over its first generation thruster. The new thruster, which will be at the core of the Maxwell Block 2 engine, has demonstrated more than 13 mN of thrust and over 700 s of specific impulse (Isp) at 500 Watts of input power. This represents an overall 85%+ performance improvement from the company’s first generation thruster.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Norton Motorcycles’s Latest Prototype Reimagines Its V4SV Super Bike as a Café Racer

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver#Indycar#Driver Safety
RideApart

Revamped 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Is Up For Any Adventure

Triumph Motorcycles has been teasing its 2022 Tiger 1200 lineup for what seems like forever. On December 7, 2021, all our waiting is finally over, because all five new Tiger 1200 bikes are here. Now, what adventures you choose to go on are completely up to you, but Triumph wants to ease your path by offering both the road-focused Tiger 1200 GT series and also the off-road-focused Tiger 1200 Rally series. These Euro 5-compliant bikes were redesigned from the ground up, so let’s dive right in.
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Triumph Unveils a New Line of Lighter, More Powerful Tiger Motorcycles

For 2022, Triumph has thrown its hat firmly in the maxi-adventure-touring ring with its announcement of an all-new Tiger 1200 range. Ready to take on class stalwarts BMW, KTM and Ducati, Triumph has revamped its aging Tiger family to be lighter, faster and have more teeth when it comes to tech than ever before. The lineup will be five bikes strong and include the street-biased GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, as well as the off-road Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The three GT variants will be running a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the Rally Pro and...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Combining the Best of Both Worlds: SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE Works

[D]dddrop B.V. takes its name from a popular Dutch drop licorice candy and 3D. The company has launched innovative advancements in 3D printing systems since it introduced its first 3D printer, the Recon, in 2012. At that time the market offered only two categories: large machines that delivered industrial results but were out of budget and smaller affordable machines unable to deliver reliable results.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Simulation of axial flux machines in EMS/SolidWorks

Axial flux machines have an overall shorter flux path compared to radial machines. As a result, an axial machine has a higher power density, developing 30-40% more torque than a radial machine of equal size. In addition, the windings in axial machines experience less heat. No wonder, they are experiencing a higher demand for novel applications such as hybrid and electric cars. However, the design and fabrication of the axial machines are more challenging.
TECHNOLOGY
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Holiday Yard Decoration – Part I

Last year we lit up our house for the holidays using the power of SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS Electrical. It was a lot of fun and it spread a lot of joy. This year, we’re hoping to add to our décor (and joy) with an EPIC yard decoration that matches our personalities – a DRAGON! Unfortunately, after an extensive search of the interwebs, I found no such preexisting yard decoration. I did find a unicorn, bear, penguin, and deer, but I felt we could do better. Fortunately, we are creators. Making epic ideas come to life is what we do!
HOME & GARDEN
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, December 1

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for Marshall Pruett or any of RACER’s other writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for style or clarity.
MOTORSPORTS
golfbusinessnews.com

Four clubs team up to create ‘Golf East Mallorca’ brand

The Spanish island of Mallorca is set to be further enhanced as golfing destination by the launch of a new alliance featuring some of the leading golf clubs and resorts on the island. Club de Golf Alcanada, Pula Golf Resort, Capdepera Golf and Club de Golf Son Servera have joined...
GOLF
Cyclingnews

Deceuninck joins Alpecin-Fenix as co-sponsor for next four years

Deceuninck will remain in the professional peloton in 2022 after agreeing to become a co-sponsor of Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix squad and the Plantur–Pura women’s team for the next four years. The Belgian window and door company had been title sponsor of Patrick Lefevere’s QuickStep team since 2019, with their deal expiring at the end of this year.
CYCLING
thevailvoice.com

Go, Kart Racer!

Fourteen-year old Vail resident and Cienega High School student Blake Carson will represent Tucson in the Challenge of the Americas international kart (go-cart) race to be held at Musselman Honda Circuit on January 28-30th. Racers from Mexico, Canada, and various European countries will also be competing through national qualifier series like this one for a spot to race in the Kart World Championships held in Italy this July. Carson has been racing karts competitively for two years and has achieved several first-place finishes. “It’s very exciting to race bumper-to-bumper, going sixty miles per hour with only a few inches separating you from the track,” Carson says. “There is no room for error.” In the future Carson aspires to be an F-1 racer, but would also consider Indy and NASCAR. Musselman Honda Circuit is located at 11800 S. Harrison Road, Tucson AZ 85710 and events are open to the public.
VAIL, AZ
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local motorcycle racer competes

Trent Ashley, a fifth-grader at Washington Montessori Public Charter school, won second place in 65cc 10-11 age group and third in 65cc 7-11 age group at Elizabeth City Motocross Park for the first race of the South Eastern Winter AMA MX series recently. He rides with Liquidskinz Designs team. (Contributed photo)
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

SOLIDWORKS Support Monthly News – December 2021

Welcome to the new edition of the SOLIDWORKS Support Monthly News! This monthly news blog is co-authored by members of the SOLIDWORKS Technical Support teams worldwide. Why Do I get warning message when creating a library feature from a sheet metal part?. By Mario Iocco. SOLIDWORKS RX Extended Logging Data.
COMPUTERS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ninja H2 SX SE: Kawasaki Advances Its Supercharged Cruise Missile

From the beginner-friendly Ninja 400 to the track-ready ZX models, there’s a Kawasaki Ninja for practically every kind of rider. And standing at the top of this sportbike family is the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2. But as it’s done with other Ninjas, Kawasaki has let the H2 infiltrate other motorcycle segments. The Z H2, for example, is a super-speedy naked bike/streetfighter. And for 2022, Kawasaki is upgrading the sport-touring Ninja H2 SX SE’s bag of tricks.
CARS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy