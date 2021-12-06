Part Four – Creating the Next Belly Racer with SOLIDWORKS

Fourteen-year old Vail resident and Cienega High School student Blake Carson will represent Tucson in the Challenge of the Americas international kart (go-cart) race to be held at Musselman Honda Circuit on January 28-30th. Racers from Mexico, Canada, and various European countries will also be competing through national qualifier series like this one for a spot to race in the Kart World Championships held in Italy this July. Carson has been racing karts competitively for two years and has achieved several first-place finishes. “It’s very exciting to race bumper-to-bumper, going sixty miles per hour with only a few inches separating you from the track,” Carson says. “There is no room for error.” In the future Carson aspires to be an F-1 racer, but would also consider Indy and NASCAR. Musselman Honda Circuit is located at 11800 S. Harrison Road, Tucson AZ 85710 and events are open to the public.

VAIL, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO