Public Health

Winter plan for health and social care gets £250m tech boost

By Angelica Mari
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced the allocation of £250m in funding for technology initiatives as part of a wider plan to support health and social during the winter months. Part of the £700m Targeted Investment Fund that falls under a previously announced £5.4bn NHS...

www.computerweekly.com

The Independent

Health and social care workers to receive 3% pay increase – Minister

All Agenda for Change staff working in health and social care are to receive a 3% pay increase, Robin Swann has confirmed.The pay rise will be backdated to April 1 2021, having been recommended by the NHS Pay Review Body.This award represents an estimated increase of approximately £88.24 million on the Agenda for Change pay bill.Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I want to once again place on record my gratitude and admiration to all who work in our health and social care system.“So many staff have worked extremely long hours under enormous pressure during the pandemic.“Staff are the backbone of...
HEALTH
Computer Weekly

UK government publishes tech-enabled adult social care plan

The UK government has published a 10-year adult social care plan that includes a significant focus on the use of digital technologies to support people receiving care and caregivers. Announced on 1 December, the long-awaited social care strategy is part of a broader £5.4bn investment plan for social care. It...
HEALTH
newschain

What are the Government’s plans for social care?

The Government has set out its vision for the adult social care sector over the next 10 years. It follows on from reforms announced several months ago, which aim to shake up the way people pay for care. Here is the latest on the Government’s plans for the sector. –...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

Health and social care staff in Northern Ireland to receive 3% pay rise

Health and social staff in Northern Ireland are to receive a 3% pay rise backdated to 1 April 2021, the government has announced. The reward, which was recommended by the NHS Pay Review Body, represents an estimated increase of approximately £88.24m on the Agenda for Change (AfC) pay bill. Health...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Health and social care levy will ‘only go up’, warns Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson's health and social care levy will "only go up" because of the growing costs associated with Britain's ageing population, Jeremy Hunt has said. Mr Hunt, a former health secretary, said the Government needed to admit to the public that the 1.25 percentage point hike in National Insurance would increase further in the future.
HEALTH
The Guardian

This isn’t a plan for social care in England – it’s a recipe for disaster

After all this time, is that it? The white paper on social care in England, published on Wednesday, doesn’t begin “to fix social care once and for all”, as Boris Johnson promised on Downing Street’s steps. Ignoring the scale of this crisis, nothing was announced that will actually slow the galloping rate of the sector’s collapse, with half of councils having dealt with a care home closure or bankruptcy in the past six months.
WORLD
MySanAntonio

MDC gets update on its investment in regional health care

Members of the Midland Development Corp.’s board got an update on one of its significant investments – health care – at Monday’s monthly board meeting. Dr. Timothy Benton, regional dean of the School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin, detailed for the board the center’s efforts to meet the region’s health care needs.
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

‘Trolley waits’ in England’s A&E departments hit record high

The number of people enduring “trolley waits” of more than 12 hours in A&E departments has reached a record high.In November, some 10,646 people waited more than 12 hours in England’s hospitals from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted for treatment.The figure is up from 7,059 in October and is the highest for any calendar month since records began in August 2010.Overall, 120,749 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to being admitted in November, down only very slightly on the 121,251 in October.NHS 111 calls answered during November" data-source="">NHS England said last month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Record cash for health and social care must get to front line, ministers told

Record funding for health and social care in Scotland must be used to deal with “chronic workforce shortages”, doctors have insisted.The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh welcomed Finance Secretary Kate Forbes’ commitment to provide £18 billion for the sectors in the next financial year.Delivering her Budget statement for 2022-23 to Holyrood she said the Scottish Government was “generating the revenues we need” to invest in both the NHS and a planned new National Care ServiceThe money for the health service will take the “first step” towards ensuring frontline spending increases by at least £2.5 billion by 2026-27.The package also...
HEALTH
The Independent

Businesses and unions warn of ‘catastrophic’ impact of new Covid restrictions without more state help

Covid plan B measures will cause job losses over Christmas unless the government provides more financial support, Boris Johnson has been warned. Business groups and unions demanded ministers reintroduce state help including the furlough scheme to help mitigate the financial impact of new public health measures, including mandatory coverings and an order to work from home where possible.The hospitality industry trade body warned of "catastrophic" results unless ministers bring in further help for the sector, including full business rates relief, grants, rent protection and an extension of the reduction to VAT. The Night-time Industries Association (NTIA) said clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
