Winter plan for health and social care gets £250m tech boost

"It's really about connecting the dots. We said, 'Let's build a model that links the behavioral with the physical and SDOH, then put virtual and community interventions in place beyond traditional care management,' " says one Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey executive. — In October 2021,Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey announced that its Neighbors in Health program had reduced total cost of care (TCOC) while increasing needed behavioral health services. Horizon credits integrated data and advanced analytics for "identifying patients at risk upstream, providing insights on best timing and type of intervention, and reducing cost and utilization." The plan seeks to continue these first-year results by making these strategies part of its overall value-based care solutions.
