On Tuesday morning, Davis announced the backing of two GOP House incumbents from Illinois, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost and former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus — in addition to 31 of the 35 county chairs in the new Illinois 15th district and 14 GOP state lawmakers in the district. All this is intended, perhaps, to give pause to freshman GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, who will face a primary from established incumbents if she seeks another term from one of the three GOP districts in the new congressional map.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO