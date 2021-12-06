ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China GDP to slow, will become inflation exporter, money managers say

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – China, widely seen as an exporter of disinflation for the past two decades, is likely to drive higher inflation...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

China’s factory gate inflation slows in Nov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory-gate inflation slowed in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing’s efforts to bolster the faltering economy. The increase in the producer price index was slower than a 13.5% gain in October but...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO – FT

(Reuters) – The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Gdp#Inflation#Exporter#Chinese
austincountynewsonline.com

Money Supply Growth Is Slowing—That Points to a Slowing Economy

According to the popular narrative, the role of the central bank is to navigate the economy along the so-called path of economic stability. By this way of thinking if various shocks cause the economy to deviate from this path, then it is the role of central bank policy makers to offset these shocks. This is done by means of suitable monetary policies. In line with this way of thinking to counter the shocks from covid-19, the US central bank, the Federal Reserve System, pumped a massive amount of money into the economy. This is depicted by the increase in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4.2 trillion in January 2020 to $8.5 trillion by October of this year—an increase of 102.7 percent. Because of this massive increase, the Austrian money supply (AMS) measure climbed from $5.28 trillion in January 2020 to $9.59 trillion by October 2021, an increase of 81.6 percent.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Britain agrees digital trade deal with Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a digital trade deal with Singapore, the first digitally-focussed trade pact signed by a European nation. Britain said the agreement in principle would overhaul outdated trade rules and open up opportunities in Singapore, viewed as a global leader in digital.
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Bank of Canada sees chance of inflation remaining above target for longer

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada is concerned the factors fueling price increases, such as supply disruptions and related cost pressures, could last longer than expected, leading to more persistent inflation, an official said on Thursday. Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told a business audience there was...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
104.1 WIKY

Macron says EU’s post-COVID economy needs new budget rules

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union needs to rethink its budget framework and alter deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. The new rules must be more simple and transparent,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in November

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s manufacturing sector saw a lower level of expansion for November, a survey showed on Friday. The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ’s seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 50.6, down from 54.3 in the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates...
ECONOMY
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets rise as investors wait for U.S. inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined. Wall Street rose for a third...
WORLD
ElectronicsWeekly.com

US gains Asian influence as China loses it

The Asian power balance shifted towards the US last year reports Australian think tank the Lowry Institute. The annual index awards points for military capability and defence networks; economic, diplomatic and cultural influence; resilience; and future resources. The U.S. scored 82.2 points, up from 81.6 in 2020. China received 74.6...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy