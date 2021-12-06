ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
 3 days ago

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says there are plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian...

Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
Pope Francis
Reuters

Pope Francis to visit Greece to boost Catholic-Orthodox ties

ATHENS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roman Catholics in mainly Orthodox Greece are preparing excitedly for a visit by Pope Francis that they hope will help bring Eastern and Western Christianity closer together. Francis will visit Greece on Dec. 4-6 after a two-day trip to Cyprus. "The fact that he himself...
RELIGION
abc17news.com

Pope laments ‘hostility and prejudice’ with Cypriot Orthodox

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is lamenting centuries of hostility and prejudice that have divided Catholics and Orthodox. Francis met Friday with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church and pointed to works of charity as a means to help heal the rift between Catholic West and Orthodox East. Archbishop Chrysostomos II hosted Francis for private talks at his residence and then invited the pope to the brand new Orthodox Cathedral of St. Barnabas for an encounter with the Holy Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Greek Orthodox Church. Sitting in front of the gilded altar and as the Orthodox bishops chanted, Francis lamented the “broad furrows” that history had cleaved between Catholics and Orthodox as a result of the 1,000 year-old Schism.
RELIGION
abc17news.com

Pope to meet Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is planning to meet with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East. Francis and Archbishop Chrysostomos II are set to meet Friday, the second day of the pope’s three-day Cyprus trip. Although Cyprus comprises a tiny part of the Eastern Orthodox community with around 800,000 faithful, Cypriot church leaders point to the Mediterranean island’s role as the “gateway” to Christianity’s westward expansion owing to its proximity to the faith’s birthplace. Francis has made Cyprus’ connection to the roots of Christianity a focal point of his visit.
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

Pope calls for healing in split Cyprus, Orthodox archbishop attacks Turkey

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Pope Francis called on Friday for healing during an outdoor Mass in Cyprus within sight of a huge Turkish Cypriot flag on a mountainside on the other side of a line that has divided the island for nearly half a century. Francis began his first full day...
WORLD
Gazette

Orthodox priest shouts 'Pope, you are a heretic' at Francis in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) -An elderly Greek Orthodox priest shouted "Pope, you are a heretic" as Pope Francis was entering the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens on Saturday and was taken away by police, a reminder of the lingering distrust between the two divided churches. Video showed the man, who was dressed in...
RELIGION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor.The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.It’s unclear whether the Russian troop concentration heralds an imminent attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pushed for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, and the buildup could reflect an attempt to back up the message.Here is a look at the current tensions:WHAT ARE THE ROOTS OF THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pope Calls Migrant Crisis 'Shipwreck of Civilisation'

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) -Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of migrants for political purposes on Sunday during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, branding the global indifference to their plight the "shipwreck of civilisation". Francis walked through the Mavrovouni camp, which holds about 2,300 people, stopping to greet dozens...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Russia warns Kyiv against use of force in rebel regions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s military has warned the Ukrainian government against trying to settle a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine with force. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, called media reports about Russia allegedly preparing an attack on Ukraine “a lie.” He said Thursday that Ukraine is to blame for escalating tensions in its war-torn eastern industrial heartland by deploying new weapons there. Gerasimov's statement adds to the recent tensions sparked by a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Officials in Ukraine and the West have said the amassing of troops may indicate plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor, but Russian officials have repeatedly denied harboring such plans.
POLITICS
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
AFP

Canada indigenous visit to Vatican postponed over Omicron fears

A Canadian indigenous delegation announced Tuesday it is postponing a trip to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to discuss abuses at church-run residential schools, due to Omicron fears. Pope Francis has also said he would visit Canada at an unspecified date as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the country's indigenous communities after more than 1,300 unmarked graves were discovered at three schools attended by indigenous children as part of a government policy of forced assimilation.
SOCIETY

