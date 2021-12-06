ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Way Does Bismarck, ND Put Their Toilet Paper Roll On?

What is the correct way to put toilet paper on the roll? This has been debated for many years and I think it's all about personal choice. The two ways are either over the top or behind. I have always put toilet paper over the top. Every...

US 103.3

Bismarck Showing Their Love For The Children

On a cool crisp Saturday in Bismarck, people opened up their hearts and kept us all warm. I had the privilege to be a part of something special yesterday here in Bismarck. On a cool crisp Saturday in December, Sergeant Adrian Marinez from the Highway Patrol hosted a First Responder Toy and Food Drive. He and several other officers from the area and other cities were out in the south Walmart parking lot with open arms and huge smiles.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Guess How Much $ ND Has Spent On Electronic Pull Tabs This Year

Let me ask you this, are you the type of person that seems to WIN all the time at the electronic pull-tab machines?. In my mind, there are two types of people. Those that NEVER seem to win no matter how much money they spend, and then the aggravating ones who seldom play, but when they do, they ALWAYS win. Not everyone however has the luxury to gamble $5 or $10 bucks from time to time. How often do you try your luck? Judging by the statistics, North Dakotans enjoy the challenge.
HOBBIES
US 103.3

What Happens When A Fast Food Restaurant In Bismarck “Has No Crew”?

One of my favorite places to guide my mouse over to is the Bismarck People Reporting News Group page. It's true, I like checking out what people in Bismarck/Mandan have to say. For the most part, everyone gets along. Of course, there are the ones that continue to try and get a reaction out of other people, but the moderators are very good at keeping the trouble makers at bay. So what do most people talk about? That's a good question, pretty much anything really.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Be Grateful For Your Safety Here In Bismarck/Mandan

Not long ago I wrote an article about feeling safe here in Bismarck/Mandan. There were reports of gunshots being fired early in the morning on several occasions in Bismarck. Back in November, the latest report of shootings appeared to be random. KX NET "Gunfire last night in Bismarck apparently produced bullet holes and shell casings, but no reported injuries or arrests" After that incident, I asked if residents in Bismarck/Mandan felt safe. For the most part, people replied back that they did, some were alarmed by the brazen activity.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Well Known Mandan Business On The Strip Appears Closed?

Prairie Patriot Firearms, located on the Memorial Highway at 3930 Memorial Highway in Mandan appears to be closed. The business has actually been shut down for a couple of months. However, it was assumed it would re-open at some point. The business had previously had a sign out the door closed for "rebranding." Now, that sign has since been changed. It now reads "closed."
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

What Is The Craziest Thing You’ve Seen In Bismarck, ND?

What is the craziest thing you have seen in the Bis-Man area? I have seen a lot of cool things around the area. The most recent crazy thing I saw was a hearse at a bar. It's not every day that you see a hearse at a bar. But I guess they sell hearses so anyone can buy one. A few years ago I saw the Ghost Busters car driving around town. It's always cool when a person gets to see these crazy things around the local area.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Angels In ND -“Bismarck-Mandan Pullouts And Jumpstarts”

North Dakota weather is no joke, that is one of the first things you find out rather quickly when you live here. Of course, native North Dakotans can tell you a million stories of what it's like to endure the winter, I had no idea before I moved from California to North Dakota just how many ways you can yourself in serious trouble. When I got to Fargo over seven years ago, everybody I came across asked me If I had a "Survival Kit" in my car. My answer back was always the same "Well I have a jack and a spare". NOT THE SAME THING.
ENVIRONMENT
US 103.3

Where Does North Dakota Rank on List of States with the Drowsiest Drivers?

Did you know that almost 83.6 million Americans reportedly drive drowsy every year?. Most of the time, when we talk about unsafe driving habits, we talk about the dangers of things like distracted driving and driving under the influence. But we do not often hear about the dangers of drowsy driving. But it is a risky driving habit that millions of Americans do every year.
POLITICS
US 103.3

Bismarck’s Chick-Fil- A DELIVERS ( In More Ways Than One )

Man, let's talk about one of the biggest news stories to hit Bismarck in a long time. I remember people first talking about this even before last summer. It was announced that "Coming soon" a new arrival to the Kirkwood Mall, the one and only Chick-Fil-A restaurant. People were foaming from the mouth just thinking about it. Personally, I have never been to one, however, I still remember driving by the one in San Diego and seeing cars wrapped around the building, into the streets, causing traffic jams. Bismarck sat back and patiently watched the progress of the new eatery slowly, methodically erected wing-by-wing ( pun attended )
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Have You Ever Been Harassed While Hunting In North Dakota?

Hunting is something very sacred in North Dakota. It's a right of passage. Deer hunting, duck and goose hunting, pheasant hunting, and other small and big game hunting are what many of us cherish in this state. So many of these traditions have been passed down from generation to generation. North Dakota is a hunting paradise and is a favorite for out-of-state hunters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US 103.3

A Small Business in Bismarck will Close Permanently by Christmas

Another Bismarck business will be closing its doors for good by Christmas. Sadly, another local business will soon be out of business. Salt Cave Wellness Relaxation Center will be permanently closed on December 24, 2021. If you have a gift card to the soon-to-be-closed Salt Cave, there are instructions on how to use a gift card before the center is closed for good.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Mandan Post Office Relocating – Keeping Same Zip Code :)

We heard about a possibility of this happening not too long ago, a post office in Mandan relocating. Ok, now here come the questions. Let's get to the obvious one first, will they keep their same zip code? Of course, they will! THEY being the Mandan Post Office. There will be no confusion come the time when the brand new Mandan post office opens its doors. According to the Bismarcktribune.com "The U.S. Postal Service is moving forward with a plan to relocate the Mandan post office. The chosen site is 3511 Memorial Highway SE, which is an empty lot near RJR Maintenance and Management and Midway Lanes on the Strip". They ( post office ) are currently at 300 Collins Ave., downtown. So, now do you see what I mean about keeping the same zip code?
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

North Dakotans Can Get Weed For Anxiety- Minnesota Can Not.

Minnesotans suffering from anxiety were more anxious than usual as they awaited Wednesday's decision from the Minnesota Department of Health. Would their medical anxiety condition qualify them for medical marijuana? There are currently 17 qualifying health issues for medical marijuana in Minnesota and anxiety ain't one of them. Wednesday, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

Find Out Where You Can See the Best Christmas Displays in Bismarck-Mandan

'Tis the season to drive around Bismarck-Mandan and search for the best Christmas lights displays. I moved to Bismarck in 2019, just a couple of days before December. And what first made me fall in love with the area is how it turns into a storybook Christmas wonderland during the holiday season. Because Bismarck-Mandan and Lincoln do it up right when it comes to Christmas decorations. The locals do not mess around when it comes to their displays.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

To The Bismarck Grinches – “You Forgot To Smile For The Camera”

I saw this story yesterday and my first thought was "Well karma will catch up with these thieves" In this day and age, WHY would anyone be comfortable with packages to be delivered and left on their porch? This is such an invitation for petty thieves to roll up real quick, get out of their car and rip you off. I do understand though that most people work, and that there is nobody home to safely bring in the packages. So some just roll the dice and hope that their dropped-off items will be there waiting for them.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

“Hitch Em’ Up/Move Em’ Out” Bismarck (Put Em’ In Your Backyard)

It's that time of year again, the great fall tradition ( The surefire sign that winter is here ) Sadly the summer is long behind us, what seems like just yesterday when the sun was still around late and you walked around in almost 100-degree weather. So what is it exactly that assures you we are in the fall season? Maybe, for one thing, no more bike rides on the weekend. Could that be it? No, the first tip that Mother Nature could be getting ready to turn frigid starts this Wednesday.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Loaded Gun Confiscated from Student at North Dakota Elementary School

A student brought a loaded gun to a Fargo elementary school. Valley News Live reports that a student brought a loaded gun to a Fargo elementary school. After the student reportedly told their class they had a gun, the teacher was able to locate and confiscate the gun. There was a brief lockdown and the student was suspended.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Should Bismarck, ND Rebuild The Steam Engine?

Would you like to see the Steam Engine on Main Street in Bismarck, ND gets restored to operational? I think it would be really cool if they would be able to run the steam engine again. It would be really cool to put a train track around somewhere and have the Steam Engine give rides to people. Many people maybe have never seen a steam engine running in person. Seeing a steam engine run in person is really cool. I think that would be cool to give rides around on the steam engine.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

