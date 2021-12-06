What Way Does Bismarck, ND Put Their Toilet Paper Roll On?

We heard about a possibility of this happening not too long ago, a post office in Mandan relocating. Ok, now here come the questions. Let's get to the obvious one first, will they keep their same zip code? Of course, they will! THEY being the Mandan Post Office. There will be no confusion come the time when the brand new Mandan post office opens its doors. According to the Bismarcktribune.com "The U.S. Postal Service is moving forward with a plan to relocate the Mandan post office. The chosen site is 3511 Memorial Highway SE, which is an empty lot near RJR Maintenance and Management and Midway Lanes on the Strip". They ( post office ) are currently at 300 Collins Ave., downtown. So, now do you see what I mean about keeping the same zip code?

MANDAN, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO