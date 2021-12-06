Analysis: The Texas-Mexico frontier still tops the news — and state politics
By The Texas Tribune
fortworthreport.org
3 days ago
Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. Editor’s note: If you’d like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey’s column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. (Audio unavailable. Click...
Speaking behind closed doors on Dec. 10, 1839, Mirabeau Lamar shared a startling secret with the Republic Congress. Texas’ second president informed legislators that for the past seven months he had been working to make peace with Mexico. When Sam Houston passed the reins of government to his rival in December 1838, the new chief executive did not think a truce was in the cards. The Mexicans…
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to draw new political maps in New Mexico began in earnest Monday as a Democrat-led Legislature convened a special legislative session on redistricting. States must redraw their congressional districts every 10 years to reflect new population numbers. The New Mexico Legislature met shortly after...
Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. Editor’s note: If you’d like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey’s column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. (Audio unavailable. Click here...
Rep. Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon floated ideas for what it would be like if Trump runs and wins in 2024. Gaetz said that an "army of patriots" should get ready now to "fight" for the country. Bannon said "shock troops" divided into teams could take over some 4,000 government...
Governor Gavin Newsom deflected criticism over a recent wave of “smash-and-grab” robberies in California, pointing out that crime is also rising in states that don’t get as much attention in conservative corners like Fox News.The comment came during Wednesday’s episode of The View, where host Joy Behar asked the governor about the robberies after playing surveillance footage of some of them.“Critics in law enforcement blame this on your lax bail and theft policies, emboldening criminals,” Ms Behar said. “Okay, here’s your chance to tell us.”Mr Newsom quickly rejected that explanation.“They couldn’t even identify what they were referring to as...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz goes in depth with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Texas State Senator Charles Perry. To see both interviews, watch the attached video.
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton has for the first time publicly read the victory speech she would have given had she won the presidential election against former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016. The former U.S. Secretary of State and first lady read chunks of the speech as part...
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The...
Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. With new political maps like these, it would have been surprising if the U.S. Department of Justice had decided not to sue the state of Texas.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and a top Republican sparred on the House floor about the investigation Schiff led into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings.
This week, the U.S. House passed the $768 million National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with every member of the Florida delegation with the exception of U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., backing it. The House passed the measure on a 363-70 vote with 194 Republicans and 169 Democrats supporting it. Most...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved ahead Thursday with legislation that would create a one-time, fast-track process for raising the debt limit, overcoming a Republican filibuster and likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a devastating federal default. The bill fits the two goals that Republican leader Mitch McConnell...
A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday before being arrested, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag.
The 57-year-old man told police he had left the handgun in his bag by accident but the incident is sure to raise alarm over ongoing security breaches, almost a year after the deadly January 6 insurrection.
With numerous dignitaries including President Joe Biden due in the Capitol Rotunda for Republican statesman Bob Dole's memorial, the House of Representatives worker was waved through security at the nearby Longworth office block across the road.
The breach was noticed and he was detained four minutes after entering. But the delay was not significantly shorter than the typical duration of mass shootings in the United States.
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women […]
The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0