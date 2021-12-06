ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Slovak health minister proposes extending lockdown till Dec 16

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s health minister said on Monday he would ask the cabinet to extend...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

French Health Minister: Will not announce any new COVID lockdown or curfew

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that they will not announce any new coronavirus-related lockdown or curfew, as reported by Reuters. "COVID-19 is spreading again, quickly." "We still have fate in our hands." "The virus will continue to circulate actively in the coming weeks." "France will roll out...
WORLD
b975.com

Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days

VIENNA (Reuters) – An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last. Faced with surging daily coronavirus infections, the conservative-led government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
operawire.com

Slovak Government Declares State of Emergency, Country Enters Lockdown

The Slovak government has declared 90-day long state of emergency due to the uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. Additionally, the government has decided to impose a strict two-week lockdown. People will only be allowed to leave their homes to go to the shops or to work; to take a...
POLITICS
101.9 KELO-FM

India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 infections after first Omicron cases

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 infections on Friday after announcing its first two Omicron cases the previous day. Total COVID-19 cases have now reached 34.62 million, health ministry data showed. Deaths rise by 391 to a total of 470,115. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovak#Reuters
101.9 KELO-FM

Panama blocks travelers from eight African countries due to Omicron variant

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama on Thursday said it would temporarily ban the entry of travelers from eight African countries due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The restriction applies to travelers who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe or Malawi...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a senior health official said on Monday. The case, which is still awaiting the result of a second test, was identified as a male U.S. citizen who had traveled to Thailand from Spain at the end of November, Supakit Sirilak, the Director-General of the Medical Science Department, told a news conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government will order the closure of discos in the next four weeks in order to reduce the circulation of the COVID-19 virus ahead of year-end festivities. He also asked citizens to limit professional and personal parties ahead of year-end, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

Dutch government budgets 175 million euros to buy Rembrandt – ministry

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government has put aside 175 million euros for the purchase of a “top” painting by Rembrandt, the ministry of education said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday. The director of the Dutch National Museum told reporters the painting in question is...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
101.9 KELO-FM

Most city-dwelling Europeans face damaging air pollution – EEA

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The majority of people in European cities live among health-damaging levels of air pollution, despite improvements over the last two decades and a lockdown-induced decrease last year, the European Environment Agency said on Tuesday. Air pollution is Europe’s biggest environmental health risk, with fine particulate matter causing...
ENVIRONMENT
101.9 KELO-FM

Austria to announce details of planned COVID-19 vaccine mandate

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s government is due to announce details on Thursday of a plan to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-reimposes-full-lockdown-makes-vaccination-compulsory-2021-11-19, which according to officials will include a minimum age of at least 14 and a maximum fine of $4,000, but not prison, for holdouts. Health Minister Wolfgang...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lockdown-breaking party probe extended with ‘second No 10 event’ to be examined

The probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government has been widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff leaving do.Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has told MPs that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will, as well as investigating reports of a staff Christmas bash at Downing Street on December 18 2020, also look into two other alleged events.He will include in his review a confirmed gathering at the Department for Education’s Whitehall headquarters on December 10 last year, and a reported leaving event for a No 10 aide on November 27.The two December dates coincide with when mixing...
EDUCATION
101.9 KELO-FM

Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles. “This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for...
KIDS
101.9 KELO-FM

Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto East Detention Centre

(Reuters) – Toronto Public Health on Thursday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the provincially run Toronto East Detention Centre with one suspected case of the Omicron variant. The Durham Region Health Department is investigating the infection, Toronto Public Health said in a statement. There is no evidence of transmission within...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

S.Korea makes vaccine pass mandatory for many more venues as Omicron fears rise

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea announced on Friday that people visiting restaurants and cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The government also re-imposed limits on private gatherings, which had been recently...
HEALTH
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany records highest daily COVID deaths since February

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 since February on Wednesday as it battles to stop a fourth wave of the pandemic. A total of 69,601 new infections were reported, 2,415 more than the same time a week ago, and another 527 people died - the highest number since Feb. 12 - to bring the total to 104,047, the German Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel restrictions could end ‘very soon’ as omicron spreads, says health secretary

All international travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the health secretary has said.In a little-noticed response to a question from a Midlands opposition MP, Sajid Javid made clear it was likely, as omicron becomes dominant, restrictions such as testing and self-isolation would no longer be needed. Over the past two weeks the UK has revived the “red list” and hotel quarantine for arrivals from 11 African countries, introduced mandatory self-isolation for all incoming travellers until they get a negative PCR test result and brought back pre-departure tests.Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green for Labour, asked Sajid Javid...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy