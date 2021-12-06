Slovak health minister proposes extending lockdown till Dec 16

The probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government has been widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff leaving do.Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has told MPs that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will, as well as investigating reports of a staff Christmas bash at Downing Street on December 18 2020, also look into two other alleged events.He will include in his review a confirmed gathering at the Department for Education’s Whitehall headquarters on December 10 last year, and a reported leaving event for a No 10 aide on November 27.The two December dates coincide with when mixing...

