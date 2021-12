The 2021 Iron Bowl was something that had us all on the edge of our seats. But one prayer from Bryce Young sent the Iron Bowl into a history-making overtime scenario. The rivalry between Alabama and Auburn is unmatched. The crowd reactions throughout the game were very interesting. The beginning started with Alabama fans with a look of panic while Tiger fans were gleeful. That did change by the end of the game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO