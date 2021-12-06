ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sentence for Maynmar's Suu Kyi reduced to 2 years in prison

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — State television in Myanmar announced Monday night that country's military leader reduced Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence by two years. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was sentenced to four years in prison earlier in the day after being convicted on charges widely...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
Newsbug.info

Editorial: Sentencing Aung San Suu Kyi to prison is just one more turn on Myanmar’s spiral downward

In the last decade, Aung San Suu Kyi has gone from being one of the most prominent symbols of democracy in the world to being one of the most rebuked. Her father, the founder of Myanmar’s military, became a politician and activist who devoted himself to the effort to win independence from Britain but was assassinated before he could see that achieved. Suu Kyi studied in India and England before returning to Myanmar and becoming involved in the democracy movement and rising in its leadership, co-founding the National League for Democracy party. A prominent opponent of the military that controlled the oil- and mineral-rich country of Myanmar, also known as Burma, she was put under house arrest for years, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 “for her nonviolent struggle for democracy and human rights.”
POLITICS
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Person
Zhao Lijian
The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years after partial pardon from military

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism and calls for democracy to be respected.Earlier on Monday it was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.The last democratically elected leader of Myanmar, who was ousted in a military coup in February this year, is facing a total of 11 charges, which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.A court jailed Suu Kyi on Monday for two years...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Prisoners#Military Government#Myanmar#Mrtv#Ap#Southeast Asian#Army
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
CBS News

Myanmar junta sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison almost a year after seizing power in coup

Seoul — Aung San Suu Kyi, the 76-year-old Nobel laureate who spent years under house arrest for advocating for democracy under the military dictatorship in her native Myanmar, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday by the generals who toppled her civilian government almost a year ago. The military junta seized power in February, arresting Suu Kyi and many other politicians and activists in the process.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

Taiwan murder suspect repatriated from China

A Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to China last month was brought back to the island on Wednesday in a rare act of cooperation between the two sides as tensions rise. The suspect is accused of shooting a man dead before fleeing to the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, where police say he has admitted to the crime. On Wednesday he landed at Taipei's Songshan airport a day after China's office handling Taiwan affairs announced the repatriation. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary, though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Indian farmers end year-long mass protests against Modi reforms

Indian farmers formally ended year-long mass protests Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms, defusing one of the biggest challenges faced by his government. Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against laws they said would have led to a corporate takeover of the sector. Modi's administration rushed through a repeal of the laws last month in a rare backdown, and farmer representatives said they agreed to stand down after the government agreed to other demands. "Farmers' unity, peace and patience has been the key to the victory and this will not be allowed to erode in any circumstance," said Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, in a statement.
INDIA
The Independent

Global media group says journalist imprisonments on rise

Media freedom continued to be under attack across much of the world in 2021, with nine journalists killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan alone and 102 imprisoned in China according to a new report released Thursday.The International Federation of Journalists said in a bleak assessment that imprisonments were especially on the rise, with 365 journalists behind bars compared to 235 last year. “The world needs to wake up to the growing violations of journalists’ rights and media freedoms across the globe,” IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said. The report was released on the eve of the...
INDIA
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy