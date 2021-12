The Halo Infinite campaign is set to release in just three days via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Until then, Halo fans on Xbox and PC will have to continue to settle for grinding the battle pass in Halo Infinite multiplayer, which was released in Beta form last month. So far, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be one of 2021's biggest success stories. While the jury is still out on the campaign, the multiplayer already has its hooks in many, despite battle progression problems, a lack of playlists, and a few shortcomings here and there.

