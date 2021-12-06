ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielle Bradbery Shows Off Her Skeet Shooting Skills [Watch]

By Adison Haager
 3 days ago
You can take Danielle Bradbery out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of Danielle Bradbery. The League City (Houston area) native proved she’s got quite the aim during a skeet shooting round back in her hometown recently. In videos shared to Instagram, we see...

ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

