Red Ribbon Skirt Society to present about MMIW in Chadron

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center's 25th annual Christmas Festival continues through Dec. 4. Bidding on crafts, trees and wreaths will end on Saturday at 4 p.m. "Last year we had to cancel due to COVID, but this year will be our 25th year," Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Director Becci Thomas said. "We've branched out, so it is now just the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Christmas Festival. We just don't have trees and wreaths anymore. We have chairs, we have outdoor things, we have stuff you can't even imagine. We have screens, full size trees, wall quilts...wait till you see the Coke-Cola tree."

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO