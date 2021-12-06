ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Red Ribbon Skirt Society to present about MMIW in Chadron

 3 days ago
CHADRON – Lily Mendoza, founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, along with Red Ribbon Skirt Society spiritual leader Darla Black, will have a presentation...

Box Butte Co. RSVP 'Tree of Love' stationed at Carter's Hardware

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Carter’s decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 50 residents of Highland Park Care Center. We ask that you share in the true spirit of Christmas by stopping by Carter’s and select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance library to host 'The Dark to Light Book Tour'

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Artist Event featuring award winning author and Alliance native, Hope Flansburg. This event will be held Saturday, December 18th from 10:30am-12:00pm, and is part of “The Dark to Light Book Tour”. Hope is a double published Author and Wellness Educator....
ALLIANCE, NE
Knight Museum Christmas Festival continues in Alliance

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center's 25th annual Christmas Festival continues through Dec. 4. Bidding on crafts, trees and wreaths will end on Saturday at 4 p.m. "Last year we had to cancel due to COVID, but this year will be our 25th year," Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Director Becci Thomas said. "We've branched out, so it is now just the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Christmas Festival. We just don't have trees and wreaths anymore. We have chairs, we have outdoor things, we have stuff you can't even imagine. We have screens, full size trees, wall quilts...wait till you see the Coke-Cola tree."
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News

