Today’s Mortgage Rates Rise | December 6, 2021

By Leslie Cook
Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage interest rates are up once again, with the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.625% this morning. Refinance loan rates were also higher, with the average 30-year refinance rate moving up to 3.772%. Almost all other loan categories increased as well. Despite the increases, mortgage rates...

fremonttribune.com

The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
The Independent

Two-thirds of first time buyers have had mortgage application rejected

First-time buyers are being warned to brace themselves for rejection following reports that 65 per cent of housing hopefuls have been unsuccessful in securing a mortgage.Data seen exclusively by The Independent shows only a third of first-time buyers were able to get a mortgage on their first attempt, down significantly from almost half pre-Covid 19.Almost half have been rejected for a mortgage once and a fifth say they have had multiple rejections, according to Aldermore bank’s First Time Buyer Index. The most common reason is poor credit history, but a fifth have been turned down due to an administrative error...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KUTV

Need a home loan? Government-backed mortgages are getting bigger next year

The amount you can borrow in government-backed mortgages is increasing as home prices skyrocket in Utah and across the country. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced last week the conforming loan limit – which is basically the amount Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will guarantee or buy – will be $647,200 next year in most of the United States.
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Daily Mortgage Rates End Week Trending Down | December 4 & 5, 2021

This week, mortgage interest rates were on a rollercoaster but ultimately finished the week trending down. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ended the week at 3.573%, down 0.132 percentage points from the start of the week. The 30-year refinance rate ended the week at 3.772%, also down from its Monday rate.
Telegraph

Traders slash odds on December interest rate rise

Markets abandoned their bets on an interest rate rise this month after one of the Bank of England’s most hawkish officials said there was a case to “wait and see” on the impact of omicron. Michael Saunders, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said the new variant could...
BBC

December rate rise hangs in balance amid Omicron

An interest rate rise in December is hanging in the balance after a Bank of England policymaker said the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the UK economy. Michael Saunders was one of only two policymakers who voted for a rate hike in November. But he said on Friday that he...
