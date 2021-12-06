Slovak health minister proposes extending lockdown till Dec 16

Slovakia’s Parliament approved a plan on Thursday to give people 60 and older up to 300 euros ($339) if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.The measure drafted by Finance Minister Igor Matovic should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc’s lowest vaccination rates. It should also help the struggling health care system amid a record surge of new infections. So far, only 46.5% of the nation’s 5.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.In the 97-13 vote, lawmakers agreed that those who have received at least one primary dose of the vaccine by Jan. 15 will...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 HOURS AGO