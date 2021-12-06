ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Misty Copeland Meets With Trailblazing, Legendary Ballerinas of the 152nd Street Black Ballet

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
 3 days ago
WBUR CitySpace at The Lavine Broadcast Center presented Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre and author of “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy” in a conversation with trailblazing Black ballerinas and founding members of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, now of the...

