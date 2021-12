There’s no shortage of us who’ve attempted—or at least seriously considered—an at-home teeth whitening product. The proof is in the pudding: These products work, and they work fast. But fast is only good if it also means safe. You need to know the risks and protocol for something that involves stripping away protective tooth enamel. Luckily, in teeth whitening, you can get plenty of gain without any pain—even with the best at-home teeth whitening products. Each DIY whitening product has its own rules for application and length of wear, but there is some universality to it. Beyond familiarizing yourself with your...

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO