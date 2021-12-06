ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Dentist’s Office Catches Fire In Greenwood Village

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgo40_0dFFZahn00

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke poured out of a building housing a dentist’s office in Greenwood Village after daybreak on Monday. The business is called Deer Run Dentistry.

The building is located on the 8000 block of East Prentice Avenue, just south of Belleview Avenue.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue had to climb up onto the roof to try to extinguish the fire as it burned in the attic area.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much damage the fire caused. Investigators are trying to find out what sparked the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

6 People Taken To Hospitals After Reported Home Explosion

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Six people inside a Littleton home were taken to hospitals late Sunday morning after an incident near South Broadway and Orchard Road. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor that appeared to be blown out. Those crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) “People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started,” the agency stated in a Twitter message. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The home is located in the 5900 block of South Broadway. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The incident response was upgraded to a mass casualty incident due to the high number of patients, South Metro confirmed. All patients were listed in “stable” condition as they left the scene. South Metro safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring heat and smoke coming from the basement. People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started, knocking out windows from the home. Investigators on scene gathering more details. pic.twitter.com/6Eb0Bk7O1s — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021    
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Firefighters Rescue Cat From Atop Light Pole

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued a cat that was atop a light pole. The cat, named “Pantera” had been spotted on top of the pole since Thursday. (credit: Aurora Fire) Crews were able to make contact with the feline atop a light pole near 17th Avenue and Jasper Street. Crews successfully removed a cat from a top a light pole near 17th Ave and Jasper St. The cat named "Pantera" was reunited with its family. No further updates.#AFRIncident #CatRescue pic.twitter.com/3KIILVSXEu — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 10, 2021 The cat had been missing from its family home for about four days and was spotted on the light pole on Thursday. The feline decided to stay up there all night, even through the snowstorm that hit the Denver metro area early Friday morning. The cat was reunited with its family after fire crews rescued it using a big ladder.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Firefighters Wash Diesel Off 2 Ducks After Fuel Tanker Rollover On C-470 Ramp

(CBS4) – Crews in the southern part of the Denver metro area tasked with cleaning up after a highway fuel spill on Friday found two ducks in a nearby stream that were covered with diesel. A tanker truck had rolled over in snowy morning conditions on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive and the fuel it was carrying spilled out. The fuel leak continued for an extended period before it could be stopped. The ducks had to be washed off with soap and water. Firefighters were assisted by troopers from the Colorado State Patrol in that effort, and wildlife...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

With Auto Thefts On The Rise, Stolen Vehicles Also Carry Additional Danger

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Auto theft is skyrocketing. In the Denver metro area, 90 vehicles have been reported stolen in the past 24 hours. The frequency of theft is bad enough, but police say the vehicles are being used to commit other crimes, often involving violence. (credit: CBS) For a while Thursday morning, Highway 85 could have been renamed the “Santa Fe Speedway.” A stolen pickup truck taken from Castle Rock was spotted, but took off when Douglas County deputies tried to stop it. Finally at Mineral and Santa Fe, deputies used stop sticks to halt the truck. The driver ran, but was struck...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood Village, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greenwood Village, CO
Government
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Man Walks Into Police Station, Admits To Killing His Wife

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man walked into the Greenwood Village Police headquarters and admitted to killing his wife and that he had left her at a local library. He was promptly arrested. (credit: CBS) The man walked into GVPD headquarters around 6:40 a.m. Friday and said he had just strangled his wife, a cleaner at a library located at South Uinta and East Arapahoe in Centennial, and left her there. Deputies immediately responded and made their way into the library. When they arrived, they found the body of the woman. Deputies detained the man and eventually took him into custody. He faces homicide chares, and also has an active Fugitive of Justice warrant out of Denver.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Paul Abreu-Serrano & Damon Robinson Now In Custody For Fort Morgan Murder

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Morgan police say they have two men in custody who are believed to be connected to a shooting in the 200 block of Lake Street. Investigators say a man was killed. Paul Abreu-Serrano and Damon Robinson (credit: Fort Morgan Police) Paul Abreu-Serrano, age 29, Damon Robinson, age 43, were both taken into custody shortly after police alerted the public to their search for the suspects. Further details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the crime were not released. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Fort Morgan Police Department at 970-867-5678.
FORT MORGAN, CO
CBS Denver

1 Unit Destroyed, 2 Others Damaged In Apartment Complex Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning apartment on Wednesday afternoon. The 2-alarm fire broke out at 1200 S. Oneida.(credit: Denver Fire) The fire destroyed one apartment and damaged two others. Four people were evaluated by paramedics. No firefighters were injured.(credit: Denver Fire) The #DenverFireDepartment is completing operations at 1200 S. Oneida. The 2nd alarm fire completely destroyed 1 apartment & damaged 2 others. 4 parties were evaluated for minor concerns by @DHParamedics. No firefighters were injured. #DFD Investigators are on scene. @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/u7ZsqrOXUR — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 8, 2021 What caused the fire is being investigated.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tanker Truck Rolls Over In Snowy Conditions On C-470 Offramp

DENVER (CBS4) – A fuel tanker truck rolled over in snowy conditions on Friday morning after daybreak in the southern part of the Denver metro area. It happened on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive. (credit: South Metro Fire) According to South Metro Fire, there was an “active diesel spill” after the rollover that had to be stopped, and fuel had to be cleaned up. (credit: South Metro Fire) No one was hurt in the crash. (credit: South Metro Fire) The offramp was shut down after the rollover and it remained closed at 11 a.m., several hours after the closure. Update: Fuel has been transferred out of the tanker and into other trucks. Firefighters are washing down the off ramp and all of the water/diesel will be vacuumed into an environmental clean up truck. @CSP_News and @ColoradoDOT will remain on scene for vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/xexnC4m4Uj — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 10, 2021
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Metro Fire Rescue#Dentist#Office Catches Fire#Deer Run Dentistry#Southmetropio
CBS Denver

Matthew Marton Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun Near CU Campus At Dawn

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police investigating reports of gunshots overhead in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood at daybreak Monday morning have arrested a 21-year-old man. Matthew Marton was taken into custody Wednesday night, the Boulder Police Department announced Thursday. Marton, who was already out on bond for a felony menacing case in September, faces 11 charges in this new case. Those include another felony menacing charge and a felony for unlawful purchase of a firearm. The nine others are misdemeanors related to defacing a firearm, illegally firing a firearm, and aiming a weapon at people. (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office) Police were called to the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews Respond To Fire In Wheat Ridge That Destroys 5 Apartment Units

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro and Arvada firefighters worked together in the response to a fire at apartments in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning that caused evacuations and made five homes uninhabitable. According to West Metro Fire’s tweet, crews were in the 4600 block of Otis Street, where residents in adjoining buildings were evacuated due to the fire. (credit: Arvada Fire) Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the apartments, but no one was taken to the hospital, and there was no report of injuries. (credit: West Metro Fire) Two apartments had fire damage. Several apartments had water damage, and there is smoke damage to a significant portion of the building. West Metro Fire said the fire started in an area next to a basement laundry room, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. American Red Cross also responded to the scene to provide support for residents affected by the fire. UPDATE: Otis St. fire- 2 main level apartments with fire damage, several basement units with water damage. Fire started in area next to basement laundry room, cause under investigation. Two residents evaluated for smoke inhalation, but not transported. pic.twitter.com/syd5fxmRzB — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 8, 2021
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Miner’s Candle Fire Now Fully Contained

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters contained all of the Miner’s Candle Fire in Clear Creek County. The fire prompted evacuations on Sunday morning. Miner’s Candle Fire (credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff) The fire scorched 15 acres and destroyed six structures, including two homes. Investigators say the fire started in an unoccupied home. No one is reportedly hurt. Evacuations were lifted on Monday morning. What caused the fire is still under investigation.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Nearly 10,000 Customers Without Power In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A somewhat large power outage affected around 10,000 customers in Denver on Saturday night. According to Xcel Energy’s website, one outage near Interstate 25 and Speer Boulevard was affecting more than 7,000 customers and another near 38th Avenue and Federal Boulevard affected more than 2,000 customers. Xcel Energy power outage map on Saturday night (credit: Xcel Energy) Details about the outages have not been disclosed. Xcel’s website says crews are assessing the damage and has not stated a time of restoration. LINK: Xcel Energy Outage Map
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Denver

Missing Juvenile Found After Investigators Stop Stolen Pickup Truck On Hwy 13 In Garfield County

RIO BLANCO/GARFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A missing juvenile was among three people who were stopped after the pursuit of a stolen pickup truck started in Craig and ended on Highway 13 in Garfield County. According to a Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office press release, at about 5 a.m., Craig police originally attempted to pull over a dark blue 2010 Ford F-150 with no visible license plate. The pickup truck did not stop and drove away from police onto southbound Hwy-13, passing through Meeker. At that point, a Rio Blanco deputy began to pursue the F-150, and the truck came to a stop at...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Deputies Cross County Lines To Stop 3 Suspects In Stolen Vehicle In Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended at a busy intersection in Littleton overnight. According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning after Castle Rock police called off a pursuit due to its department policies. (credit: CBS) Douglas County deputies found the stolen car and continued the pursuit down several streets before the chase went onto northbound Santa Fe Drive. The chase entered the Arapahoe County portion of Littleton, as the stolen vehicle neared the intersection with West Mineral Drive. At that point, deputies used several stop sticks to flatten the tires on the vehicle, which came to a complete stop near the intersection. Deputies then performed a felony stop, and three suspects were apprehended. One was brought into custody immediately, and the other two were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, conditions unknown. Santa Fe Drive was closed in both directions at the scene from West Mineral Avenue to County Line Road through Thursday morning’s rush hour. No deputies were injured during the entirety of the pursuit.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

8-Year-Old Colorado Girl Hurt After SUV Hits Her Near School, Drives Away

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol wants to find a brown 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV they believe hit an 8-year-old girl and fled. The crash happened near 53rd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, near the Ricardo Flores Magon Academy. The child was crossing Lowell Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, school officials told families. CSP says the girl suffered moderate-to-serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital. Authorities are now looking for the SUV with a Colorado license plate of AZQ027. CSP released an image of the actual vehicle involved. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Further information about the vehicle or the driver were not available. If you know more about the crash or the vehicle and driver, you’re asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501. School officials say they are “actively looking into crisis support and counselors to help process the incident.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Former Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning Pleads Guilty To 3rd Degree Assault In Tasing, Arrest Of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the May 30 arrest of Michael Clark. It’s part of a plea agreement reached with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) Hanning was fired in July of 2021 following the incident in which he’s accused of getting violent with the 75-year-old man. The judge in the case said on Thursday, “I am going to accept the plea deal” but with the condition that the court would first hold a hearing on a motion from Clark’s lawyer to have a special...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Dog Rescued From Denver Lake After Falling Through Thin Layer Of Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to a small lake at the Park Hill golf course on Saturday morning after a dog fell through a thin layer of ice. (credit: CBS) Denver fire officials say the dog was rescued, and there were no other injuries. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area received its first measurable amount of snow this week. With the snow came frigid temperatures on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) However, those frigid temperatures are expected to evaporate as the weekend continues with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s for many areas by Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tameka Dudley, Joshua Hamm Plead Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mark Outman In Monaco Street Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Mark Outman nearly one year ago. Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary on Dec. 28, 2020. (credit: CBS) Dudley, 45, and Hamm, 39, both pleaded guilty in Outman’s death. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley also pleaded guilty to burglary in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence. For Outman’s death in the 900 block of Monaco Street, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections. The two sentences will run concurrently. Tameka Dudley (credit: CBS) Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. Joshua Hamm (credit: Denver Police Department) On the day that Outman was killed, the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt. Another victim, a woman, was also shot at the home and critically injured. (credit: CBS) A third suspect, Larry Hamm, 47, was shot and killed by Denver police officers. Those officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Protect Your Cellphone Signal When Out In Backcountry, Colorado Search And Rescue Team Urges

(CBS4) — The weather changes quickly in Colorado — and Lake County Search and Rescue has some important advice for anyone heading out into the backcountry. They say it’s a mistake that could be a matter of life or death. (credit: Lake County Search and Rescue) “Our mission coordinators would tell you they wish they had a dime for every time a rescue subject’s cellphone died just after the 911 call,” officials in Lake County stated on Facebook. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, Nov. 28. At approximately 8 p.m., LCSAR was notified of two hikers in distress on Mount Massive. “The hikers said...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Car Smashes Into Denver Dispensary During Apparent Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – A car crashed into a marijuana dispensary in Denver during an attempted robbery. Denver police said Thursday morning that it happened at 3700 West Quincy Avenue. (credit: CBS) The suspects ran away. So far it’s not clear if pot or money were stolen from the dispensary. (credit: CBS) A window in the building was destroyed. Authorities said they were checking to see if the building was structurally safe after the crash.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy