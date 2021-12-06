Dentist’s Office Catches Fire In Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke poured out of a building housing a dentist’s office in Greenwood Village after daybreak on Monday. The business is called Deer Run Dentistry.

The building is located on the 8000 block of East Prentice Avenue, just south of Belleview Avenue.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue had to climb up onto the roof to try to extinguish the fire as it burned in the attic area.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much damage the fire caused. Investigators are trying to find out what sparked the fire.