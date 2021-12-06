Slap On The Risk

Factors like high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have been fostering immense volatility in the markets of late, leading to concerns about a potential market correction in the near term. For investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against such market fluctuations, we think high-beta stocks MP Materials (MP), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Canaan (CAN), and Altus Midstream (ALTM) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss these names.Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs in October. However, increasing concerns about high inflation, weak job growth reports for November, supply chain constraints, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the discovery of the new COVID-19 omicron variant caused the major stock indexes to pull back last week.
