Slap On The Risk

By Vestact http://www.vestact.com/
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US market sank on Friday as "risk-off" sentiment continued to ripple through markets. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% for the week, while the Nasdaq was lower by 2.6% for the same period. This resulted in the biggest two-week decline since March. If you bought stocks recently, our apologies....

Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Shares of AMD and Micron Technology have delivered huge gains in the past decade. New applications, such as the metaverse and auto industry, will be additional catalysts for AMD. Micron should benefit from the massive amount of data that is expected to be generated. Buying and holding great companies for...
Stressed About Market Volatility? Then Avoid These 4 High-Beta Stocks

Factors like high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have been fostering immense volatility in the markets of late, leading to concerns about a potential market correction in the near term. For investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against such market fluctuations, we think high-beta stocks MP Materials (MP), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Canaan (CAN), and Altus Midstream (ALTM) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss these names.Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs in October. However, increasing concerns about high inflation, weak job growth reports for November, supply chain constraints, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the discovery of the new COVID-19 omicron variant caused the major stock indexes to pull back last week.
2 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2021 Is Over

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. If you're thinking about adding to your basket...
ARK's new Transparency ETF to begin trading on 8th December

Investing.com – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has announced that its new ARK Transparency ETF will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange tomorrow. The ETF will trade with the ticker symbol CTRU. The Transparency ETF will be ARK’s third index exchange-traded fund as it seeks to provide investment results that...
S&P 500 Jumps As Cyclicals, Tech Bounce Amid Easing Omicron Worries

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Monday, led by a surge in cyclical stocks and turnaround in tech as positive updates on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 renewed investor optimism about the economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2%, or 744 points, the...
Trading Desk Notes: Market Choppiness Turns Into Bearish Weekly Reversal

A vicious circle of aggressive selling, thin liquidity, volatility and fear. Given the drama since Thanksgiving Friday, it’s hard to believe that the leading North American stock indices were at All-Time Highs Monday of last week. It’s also hard to believe that, with the DJIA, S&P, NAZ, TSE and VTI indices down only ~6% on average, implied volatility has doubled, and the fear/greed index has plunged to levels not seen since March 2020.
3 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.
2 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now According to the POWR Ratings

The equity market benchmarks rebounded on Thursday following an omicron-driven sell-off earlier this week. President Biden has assured the nation that lockdowns will not be imposed because of the new COVID-19 variant. And the recent passage of his Build Back Better plan by the House of Representatives should, if passed by the Senate, boost the economic recovery. Therefore, cheap stocks, ICL Group (ICL) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), could be ideal bets now, given their solid underlying fundamentals. These stocks are Strong Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Rating system. So, read on.Following a sell-off due on the confirmation of the first COVID-19 omicron case in the United States, the equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 617.75 points. The NASDAQ Composite also gained marginally, and the small-cap Benchmark Russell 2000 added 2.7%.
