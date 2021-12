LL Cool J is one of the most influential and successful artists to come out of Queens, N.Y., which he put on his back during his emergence as one of rap’s first bonafide megastars. On Tuesday (Dec. 7), the emcee that ladies love was bestowed with a statue of himself in honor of his standing as one of the borough’s most legendary figures. Located at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, the statue, which draws from LL’s mid-80s likeness, was sculpted by Sherwin Banfield and includes a replica of the boombox featured on LL’s debut album cover, with a cassette version of Radio, the...

