Dr. Dre has reportedly revealed the last text message that he ever sent to his ex-wife Nicole Young in a court declaration obtained by Radar Online. The report notes that Dre reportedly asked his ex-wife for an easy time in court, telling her, "Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you." That message is reportedly the last text that Dre sent to his ex-wife, sending it out in August 2020. The legendary producer says that he wanted their divorce to be "classy and fair" and he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight," but that's precisely what ended up happening.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO