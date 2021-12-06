ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drier Winter Weather Pattern Expands Drought

tamu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConditions are drying around much of Texas, and forecasts are calling for winter weather to be warmer and drier than average. Commodity producers in much of the state, including the High Plains, experienced a banner year in 2021 due to high commodity prices and above-average precipitation that started in May and...

today.tamu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
BOSTON, MA
WSB Radio

A changing weather pattern by next month

Keeping an eye on rain and thunder on Saturday, meanwhile... The roller-coaster or seesaw temperature pattern is still expected to continue into next month, but there are a number of indications from multiple global models of more serious cold air masses penetrating further into the U.S. by January and February, some of which may well include the Southeastern U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Soil Moisture#Drier#Wheat#The U S Drought Monitor#Coastal#La Ni A#Texas Plains Bell
Agriculture Online

U.S. Drought Monitor shows expanded drought conditions

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) report finds continued deterioration in drought-like conditions across areas of the Mid-Atlantic (Virginia, North Carolina) and the Southeast (South Carolina, Georgia) in response to below-normal precipitation (past 30- to 90-day period), declining soil moisture and streamflow levels. Also, the drought conditions expanded and intensified...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Record News

Weird weather pattern to continue

Late fall in North Texas has been a pattern of ups and downs as daytime highs have soared to unseasonable levels and then plummeted as the next cold front drifted through. The National Weather Service said the trend is likely to continue with sunny skies and unusually warm daytime highs on Thursday and Friday before the next front sends the overnight low to near freezing Saturday night.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Char-Koosta News

Winter is coming

The yearly average temperature in the Hawaiian Islands is around 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Last week the record high temperatures in Montana that hovered close to 70 degrees were more Hawaiian like than Montana like. On top of that AccuWeather forecasters predicted blizzard conditions on the big island of Hawaii calling for 12-inches of snowfall and winds gusting up to 100 mph were more Montana like than Hawaiian. Those conditions will also lap over in lesser extents to the rest of the Hawaii islands.
ENVIRONMENT
myhits106.com

Winter Weather Through Friday

Through Friday afternoon, the entire Hits 106 listening area can expect some winter weather with 3 to 5 inches of snow for the Laramie area and 6 to 10 inches possible for Arlington, Garrett and most of Albany County. The impact to the Laramie area from this storm is expected...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy