Kenyan politician pledges loans for newlyweds

By PrimeNewsGhana
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA presidential aspirant in Kenya has promised loans of between $4,400 (£3,300) and $8,800 to all newlyweds should he be elected to the top seat in next year's general elections. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who was launching his presidential manifesto on Sunday, said the low-interest loan payable...

AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
raleighnews.net

Kamala Harris responds to ridiculous headlines about her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created ?ridiculous headlines.?. Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Biden says he is 'deeply troubled' by Kellogg’s plan to permanently replace striking workers

President Biden took aim at Kellogg Co., saying he is "deeply troubled" by the company's plans to permanently replace striking workers. "Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods," Biden said in a statement Friday. "And such action undermines the critical role collective bargaining plays in providing workers a voice and the opportunity to improve their lives while contributing fully to their employer’s success."
ECONOMY
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

An Israeli parliamentary committee voted Sunday to stop providing personal security for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu s wife and adult sons, six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision, which goes into effect Monday, came despite pleas from Netanyahu that his family is regularly subjected to threats on their lives.Netanyahu was unseated from the prime minister's office in June after a constellation of political parties united in their opposition to him succeeded in forming a government without his long-ruling Likud party. The one-time leader, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, is...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls

Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday, with several contestants defying pressure to boycott in support of the Palestinians.  South Africa's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had urged its contestant to stay away from Eilat, citing "atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians." 
MIDDLE EAST
Biden's bill contains a hidden 'Toddler Tax'

Parents are facing unprecedented challenges to their right to make decisions in their children’s lives — and it could get much worse. The Democrats’ tax and spend agenda includes a “Toddler Tax” that would further usurp power from parents and hand over more control to the federal government through its $400 billion “Birth to Five” and pre-K plans.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
Business Insider

At least 182 high-ranking congressional staffers have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law with overdue disclosure of their personal stock trades

Insider analyzed congressional staff financial filings from January 2020 to mid-September 2021. Reporters found at least 182 instances in which senior staffers were late disclosing stock trades. "A lot of people just ignore the law, and it goes unenforced," one ethics watchdog said. At least 182 of Capitol Hill's most...
CONGRESS & COURTS

