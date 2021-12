Uber drivers in Brussels may soon be out of a job after a ruling from the city’s court of appeal making an extension from a 2015 cease-and-desist order, Bloomberg writes. The order came down against an older service to drivers which hire cars and offer taxi services from the Uber app, according to the ride-hailing giant. The company’s relations with Brussels authorities and local taxi firms have been strained since it first rolled out there in 2014 – the next year, Uber had to do away with its UberPop service, letting people use their own cars to offer rides in the city.

TRAFFIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO