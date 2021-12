Pokemon's anime is now playing on Tubi and fans are excited to see three of the recent entries in the series for free. Pokemon: Black and White, Pokemon: BW Rival Destinie, and Pokemon BW Adventures in Unova and Beyond are all available to stream. That's basically 150 episodes to browse at your leisure. As many parents look for cheap ways to keep the kids entertained, Tubi presents a way for a younger viewer's favorite program to be accessible without a subscription fee. Pretty hard to pass up when you think about it. Check out what the brass at the streaming company had to say about the release right here.

