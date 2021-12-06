ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to Singapore Airlines? The Latest Flying Experience

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week I traveled on Singapore Airlines from Dubai via Singapore to Bangkok. I haven't flown on Singapore Airlines for almost 2 years. I was able to discover the latest changes onboard...

routesonline.com

Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines Explore ‘Wide-Ranging’ Partnership

Among other areas of cooperation, Garuda Indonesia will codeshare on SIA’s Singapore-Mumbai flights from Jan. 1. In advance of the Indonesia-Singapore vaccinated travel lane (VTL) taking effect on Nov. 29, Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines (SIA) signed an MOU to explore new ties, including expanded codesharing. The airlines said they...
INDUSTRY
samchui.com

Singapore Airlines New SilverKris Lounge Changi Airport

Last week I travelled on Singapore Airlines from Dubai via Singapore to Bangkok. My first SQ flight in 2 years!. There have been quite a few changes to the Singapore Airlines experience. Watch the video below to find out more. You can view the full trip report below:. Trip Report:...
LIFESTYLE
onemileatatime.com

The Latest Airline News and Travel Offers

We just wrapped up a two night stay at the 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, which opened in early 2021. I had a great time, though I’m not sure why, exactly, as this hotel left me pretty confused. This…
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Airline Startup Of The Week: Paris’ Sustainable Flying Green

Offering environmentally-friendly flights, French startup Flying Green wants to be a premium and eco-responsible airline company. Using Paris Orly Airport (ORY) as a hub, Flying Green plans to commence operations in 2023 with a fleet comprised of the latest generation of aircraft. Based on a business plan revealed on December...
simpleflying.com

Indonesian Low-Cost Airline: What Planes Does Citilink Fly?

ATR72 (7): 7.5 years. Examing Citilink’s fleet composition, we can see that the airline has a reasonably diverse set of aircraft- especially when compared to other low-cost carriers around the world. Indeed, a common practice of low-cost airlines has been to adopt a single-type fleet for the sake of more cost-effective and efficient crew training and maintenance.
boardingarea.com

20% Amex to Singapore Airlines transfer bonus

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
ECONOMY
The Independent

Reunite families at Christmas by relaxing hotel quarantine rules – Heathrow boss

Travellers returning to the UK from red list countries should be allowed to self-isolate at home over Christmas rather than be forced to stay in a quarantine hotel, according to the boss of Heathrow Airport.Chief executive John Holland-Kaye called for the rules to be relaxed to enable more people to spend the festive period with friends and family.He also urged the Government to reverse tighter testing requirements as soon as it is safe to do so.Passenger numbers at #Heathrow are still down by 60% compared to 2019, despite the recent reopening of the US.Ministers must work to reunite friends and...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Flight review: Singapore Airlines A380 Premium Economy

Background A couple of years ago Singapore Airlines retired its oldest A380s, welcomed five new ones and retrofitted the rest with a new layout, cabin and seats in all classes (economy, premium economy, business and first). This flight was operated under the Singapore Government’s VTL (Vaccinated Traveller Lane) program so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

These are the 7 'World Class' airlines excelling in customer service, safety, and sustainability — see the full list

The Airline Passenger Experience Association has named seven airlines as "World Class." Three are Middle Eastern carriers, two are Asian, and two are European. The rankings were based on passenger surveys and professional audits regarding service, safety, and sustainability. The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) has dropped its 2022 "World...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet

Emirates is known for its luxurious flight experiences, especially in its premium cabins. The Airbus A380, specifically, offers amenities not found on any other Emirates aircraft. First class flyers have access to two shower spas with walk-in showers, wood laminate toilets, and Bulgari products. Emirates first class is widely regarded...
LIFESTYLE
cruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise With Confidence Program

Royal Caribbean has extended its Cruise with Confidence program, which provides flexibility for booked cruise guests. The program has been extended to include reservations confirmed on or before January 31, 2022, and sailing through May 31, 2022. It enables reservations to cancel up to 48 hours prior to the sail date in exchange for a 100 percent future cruise credit.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
rd.com

Confirmed: This Is the Best Day to Buy Airline Tickets for Pricing and Availability

Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
LIFESTYLE
doctorofcredit.com

[Targeted] American Express Transfer Bonus: 20% To Singapore Airlines

Receive a 20% bonus when you transfer your American Express membership rewards points to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer. For example, transfer 1,000 American Express membership rewards and receive 1,200 KrisFlyer miles. Unknown end date. Our Verdict. Don’t think we’ve ever seen a transfer bonus to KrisFlyer. You can view a full...
LIFESTYLE
CBS 8

Mexican resorts offer free onsite COVID-19 testing to ease new travel requirements

SAN DIEGO — With the omicron variant spreading, travelers are preparing for stricter COVID-19 testing requirements as new travel rules are now in effect. The nation's new travel policy gives travelers another thing to think about. Passengers flying into the United States are required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before their flight into the country. This policy is regardless of one's vaccination status or nationality.
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Airhub Airlines: The Airline Still Adding Airbus A340s Preighters

Airhub Aviation announced on December 10th that had inducted its second Airbus A340-300 into its fleet. The aircraft, having once flown passengers with Finnair and then Air Belgium, has been converted to a “preighter,” with its interior furnishings removed. Making the most of global supply chain snarls, the jet will now be deployed on long-haul cargo routes around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

