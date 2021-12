On this edition of Conversations, Erica Payne and Morris Pearl join host Dan Skinner to talk about “Tax the Rich! – How Lies, Loopholes, and Lobbyists Make the Rich Even Richer.” Morris Pearl is a former managing director of Blackrock, and chair of the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of hundreds of high-net-worth Americans. Erica Payne is the founder and president of the Patriotic Millionaires organization.

