Naples, FL

Power Rankings: QBE Shootout

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

Matt Kuchar and Harris English will look to defend their title from 2020, which they won in record fashion. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) In one way or another, the QBE Shootout has been a home for the holiday break since 1989. Originally contested in November and between seasons since its inception, it...

www.pgatour.com

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods will return to golf at PNC Championship

Tiger and Charlie are back. The Woodses will return to the PNC Championship after last year’s popular debut. This will be Tiger’s first tournament since his February car crash and another opportunity for Charlie, 12, to put his impressive game on display for a national television audience. The...
ORLANDO, FL
PGA Tour

Five things from Hero World Challenge

After a one-year hiatus, the Hero World Challenge returned last week to Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Viktor Hovland won the tournament, but host Tiger Woods may have stolen the show. Woods gave his first press conference since his February car accident and was seen hitting balls several times during the week, his first time in a year that he’s been seen swinging a club in public.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Viktor Hovland’s mid-tournament switch pays off in Hero win

Hovland switches each week between the 3-iron and the 7-wood depending on the characteristics of that week’s venue. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Viktor Hovland made a rare mid-tournament equipment change during his win at last week’s Hero World Challenge. He started the week at Albany Golf Club with a...
GOLF
PGA Tour

TOUR, ESPN+ announce details of expanded and extended coverage beginning in January

ESPN+ and PGA TOUR announced details for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – ESPN+ and PGA TOUR announced details for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, with extended and expanded coverage that more than triples the total coverage – adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours. All PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ coverage will be available to ESPN+’s more than 17.1 million subscribers.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
PGA Tour

Superlatives for a Super Season

As we prepare to close the book on 2021 still a little wobbly on our feet, a little glassy-eyed as we try to process it all, it seems only appropriate to pause and consider what we’ve seen. A six-man playoff. An eight-hole playoff. The first PLAYERS Championship in two years....
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
PGA Tour

Best stats of the fall swing

Seven of the nine winners in the fall had already laid claim to a PGA TOUR victory in their careers. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The fall portion of this PGA TOUR season was not without its share of milestones, drama or interesting finishes. Strong fields dotted the schedule. Seven of the nine winners had already laid claim to a PGA TOUR victory in their careers. The roster of champions included established names like Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa, along with rising stars such as Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland. Players went remarkably low to get to those trophies: the final-round scoring average for the winners this fall was 65.6. Over the previous five PGA TOUR seasons, winners have averaged 67.2 on Sundays.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Tom Gillis, David Branshaw tied at halfway point of Q-School

LUTZ, Fla. – Tom Gillis remained tied for the lead after the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage), as David Branshaw joined him at 8-under with two rounds to play. Gillis, who carded 2-under 69 at TPC Tampa Bay on Wednesday, eagled the par-5...
LUTZ, FL
PGA Tour

APGA Tour’s Ryan Alford, Kamaiu Johnson receive sponsor’s exemptions to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open® tournament officials from the Century Club of San Diego today announced that two multi-event winners on the APGA Tour, Ryan Alford and Kamaiu Johnson, have each been awarded with exemptions to play in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled to take place Wednesday- Saturday, January 26-29, 2022. This will be Alford’s first career start on the PGA TOUR as Johnson returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course after unexpectedly having to withdraw from the tournament in 2021.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Taylor Montgomery ready for 2022 after narrowly missing PGA TOUR card

The way Taylor Montgomery sees it: If he can make it through his college career, he can really handle anything the game throws at him. That’s why it didn’t take long for him to finish as the Bubble Boy, or Mr. 26, on not just the Regular Season Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings but also the Finals Points Standings, missing a PGA TOUR card by one spot not once but twice.
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Kuchar-English Try to Win QBE Shootout for the Fourth Time

Defending champions Matt Kuchar and Harris English have to be the favorites for the 32nd QBE Shootout this week on the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Course in Naples, Fla. Kuchar and English also claimed this in 2013 and 2016, in addition to finishing second in 2014 and 2015 in the tournament hosted by Australian great Greg Norman that started in 1989, when Mark O’Meara and Curtis Strange won at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks—where the tournament was contested for the first 11 times.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
PGA Tour

Kamaiu Johnson gets another opportunity at Farmers Insurance Open

LOS ANGELES – Kamaiu Johnson stood in an alcove at Wilshire Country Club last month with bittersweet feelings. The APGA Tour star was excited to award a PGA TOUR exemption to his good friend, Ryan Alford, but he also was reminded of his own missed opportunity. This year’s Farmers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GolfWRX

Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak winning WITBs: 2021 QBE Shootout

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) 3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond 3+ (14 degrees) 5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (18 degrees) Irons: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Callaway Apex Pro 16 (5-PW) Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54), Vokey Design Prototype (60-06K ) Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9...
GOLF
PGA Tour

How to watch QBE Shootout, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times

The final round of the QBE Shootout takes place Sunday from Naples, Florida. Twelve two-person teams will compete in a fun and unique format at the Tiburon Golf Club, which also hosts the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
NAPLES, FL
PGA Tour

The WARM Place named 2021 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced today that The WARM Place, a Fort Worth-based non-profit beneficiary of the Charles Schwab Challenge, has been named the 2021 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year. The WARM Place provides year-round grief support services to children ages 3 1/2 to...
FORT WORTH, TX
PGA Tour

The First Look: PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will make his highly anticipated return to action, teeing it up at the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie for the second time. This is the first time Woods will be competing since the 2020 PNC Championship and since he suffered a myriad of lower-body injuries in a February car crash.
ORLANDO, FL

