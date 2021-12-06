ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heard on the Street: Evergrande’s Haircut and Some Help for Chinese Banks

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of the Evergrande endgame is finally edging into view, just as China moves...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande defaults Fitch

The China Evergrande Group has been declared in default on its dollar debt by Fitch Ratings. Evergrande is the second largest residential real estate company in China, with more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities. The US-based rating agency cut the developer's rating to Restricted Default due to non-payment of...
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Evergrande defaults on $1.2B in foreign bonds, Fitch says, as China intervenes in debt-ridden real estate sector

Beijing — Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. China's government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

China's Evergrande: How will a 'controlled demolition' impact the economy?

As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande reportedly prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure, here is an explainer on what Beijing's bid to limit a contagion could mean for the wider economy: The Chinese government sparked a crisis in the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
104.1 WIKY

China Evergrande’s snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time, four people with knowledge of the matter said. A failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that had been due...
ECONOMY
AFP

Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street regains some ground with help from easing virus fears

(Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages closed higher on Monday with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks advancing solidly as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top U.S. official on the latest COVID-19 variant. Of Wall Street's three major averages, the Dow rose the most while industrials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Street.Com

Massive Evergrande Restructuring Plan Could Be Biggest in Chinese History: Report

China's Evergrande Group real estate company is planning to include all of its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations in a restructuring. Shares of the stock dropped Monday in Hong Kong as the company, which has reported over $300 billion in liabilities, inches closer to a default, which would be the largest in China's history.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

Chinese govt summons Evergrande boss as firm's debts mount

Chinese authorities have summoned the founder of Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer which is now on brink of default, after the firm announced earlier on Friday it may be unable to repay its debt. The real estate developer received a demand under a $260 million guarantee obligation, which it may...
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

Chinese regulators ease some real estate controls

Chinese regulators are easing some restrictions on bond sales by real estate firms and developers, though they aren’t pulling back entirely. The goal: limit credit to overleveraged borrowers without cutting off loans entirely, the Financial Times reported, citing Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People’s Bank of China.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE

