After years of clamoring for improved child care in Kentucky and the U.S., the pandemic has provided a boost. But, even as Child Care Advocates of Kentucky executive director Steve Magre applauds a new influx of federal dollars, he acknowledges that there remains much to be done to close this crucial gap of support for working parents. | Jay Miller, dean of the College of Social Work at UK knows the adoption landscape firsthand. He was adopted. Now, he leads an award winning program to help newly minted adoptive and foster parents. | Also: A look at the Kentucky leg of the Trans America Bike Trail | The Kentucky “Staycation” gets a pandemic boost | Former Cats coach Tubby Smith on racial justice and equality.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO