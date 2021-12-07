Detroit Police investigate shooting that injured 4-year-old girl

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man who fired shots into a home Sunday night injuring a 4-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the city's northwest side on Woodingham Drive, near Puritan Avenue and Livernois.

Detroit Police's spokesperson Rudy Harper said the man hid behind a tree and fired a barrage of gunshots into the first and second floor of the home.

The girl was inside the home with her mother and lying on the couch when shots were fired into the home, said police, but she was only struck once.

The child was taken to a local hospital where her condition had been updated to stable at around 7 p.m. Monday.

"It's terrible, our children are the most vulnerable in our community and they're inncent," said Harper. "We've seen an uptake in violence -- gun violence, paticularly -- across the country."

In Detroit, the city is seeing a decrease in non-fatal shootings and homicides, but one shooting is too many, said Harper.

"Our hearts go out to that family," said Harper.

It is unknown if this was a random or targeted shooting.

No one else was hurt, and no further details have been provided by officials.

Harper is asking the public for help in solving this case. Crimestoppers is accepting anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).