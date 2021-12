SAP’s stock (NYSE: SAP) at the current price of $135 has remained nearly flat compared to the start of 2021. During the first nine months of the year the company saw a moderate revenue growth of 5% y-o-y, but Cloud Subscriptions and Support saw a healthy growth of 18% y-o-y as companies continue to move toward digitization. Earnings for the nine months also increased to $3.83 compared to $3.13 for the same period of the previous year. We believe for the full year 2021, growth will be fueled by the Cloud Subscriptions and Support segment.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO