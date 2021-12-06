ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Epstein had schoolgirl uniform and called island Little St Jeff, witness says

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Eleanor Sly and Oliver O'Connell
 2 days ago

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell , a British socialite and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein , has resumed in New York.

Ms Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming teenage girls for abuse by the late convicted sex offender and financier. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

The trial at a federal district court in Manhattan is expected to last six weeks. Judge Alison Nathan is presiding.

This morning, the court heard from a witness using the pseudonym “Kate” who said Ms Maxwell groomed her for sexual encounters with Epstein, bought her gifts, and made her wear a schoolgirl costume.

Last week, prosecutors brought a green massage table in front of the jurors and a survivor using the name “Jane” claimed in her testimony that Epstein routinely used massages as a pretext for sex abuse.

One of the sexual abuse survivors, Sarah Ransome — who says she was repeatedly raped by Epstein over a nine-month period — described Ms Maxwell as a “very sick woman” who took pleasure in “humiliating” her victims.

Ms Ransome said: “Ghislaine enjoyed humiliating us. You could see the enjoyment in her face.”

Meanwhile, defence attorney Bobbi Sternheim said on the first day of the trial last week: “The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell are for things that Jeffrey Epstein did, but she is not Jeffrey Epstein.”

If Ms Maxwell is found guilty, she could face up to 35 years in jail.

